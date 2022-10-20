PLMR Crosses Below Key Price/Book Valuation Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (Symbol: PLMR) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $80.00, changing hands as low as $77.89 per share. Palomar Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLMR shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, PLMR's low point in its 52 week range is $44.03 per share, with $97.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.21.

