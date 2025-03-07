$PLL stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLL stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,112,398 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLL:
$PLL Insider Trading Activity
$PLL insiders have traded $PLL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH D. PHILLIPS (President and CEO) sold 41,867 shares for an estimated $515,520
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PLL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $PLL stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 426,367 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,726,447
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 260,573 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,277,408
- UBS GROUP AG added 230,786 shares (+1229.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,017,069
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 230,584 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,059,115
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 195,756 shares (+187.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,710,907
- INVESCO LTD. removed 188,833 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,650,400
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 176,346 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,541,264
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PLL on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.