PLL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.62, changing hands as high as $58.88 per share. Piedmont Lithium Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLL's low point in its 52 week range is $32.085 per share, with $79.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.66.

