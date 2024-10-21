PLife REIT Expands into Europe with Nursing Home Acquisition

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (PLife REIT) marks its first European investment with the acquisition of 11 nursing home properties in France for €111.2 million. This strategic move, involving a sale and leaseback arrangement with DomusVi Group, aims to diversify and strengthen PLife REIT’s portfolio amidst rising demand for nursing homes due to an aging population. The acquisition is expected to enhance portfolio resilience and income diversification, positioning PLife REIT for further growth in Europe.

For further insights into SG:C2PU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.