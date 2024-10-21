News & Insights

PLife REIT Expands into Europe with Nursing Home Acquisition

October 21, 2024 — 10:13 pm EDT

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (PLife REIT) marks its first European investment with the acquisition of 11 nursing home properties in France for €111.2 million. This strategic move, involving a sale and leaseback arrangement with DomusVi Group, aims to diversify and strengthen PLife REIT’s portfolio amidst rising demand for nursing homes due to an aging population. The acquisition is expected to enhance portfolio resilience and income diversification, positioning PLife REIT for further growth in Europe.

