Pliant's Phase 2a Trial Of PLN-74809 At 320mg Dose Receives Positive Review From DSMB

(RTTNews) - Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), a company focused on fibrosis treatment, on Thursday, announced that its INTEGRIS-IPF trial of PLN-74809 at 320 mg dose has received positive review from Data Safety Monitoring Board.

INTEGRIS-IPF is a multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating multiple doses of the company's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board has recommended that the INTEGRIS-IPF trial continue without modification.

Interim 12-week data from the 320 mg dose cohort from this trial are expected in early 2023.

Pliant announced positive topline data from the INTEGRIS-IPF trial of 40 mg, 80 mg and 160 mg 12-week dose cohorts in July of this year.

Éric Lefebvre, Chief Medical Offer at Pliant, said: "…In addition to the accumulating patient safety database, we have completed all necessary sub-chronic and chronic GLP toxicology studies of PLN-74809, with no on-target or off-target safety concerns noted to date across all doses tested."

