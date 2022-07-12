Pliant Therapeutics Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of About 10.81 Mln Shares At $18.50/shr

(RTTNews) - Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) said it has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of about 10.81 million shares of its common stock at $18.50 per share.

The company expects aggregate gross proceeds from the offering to be about $200.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company.

In addition, Pliant granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional about 1.62 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Pliant plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, to develop its ongoing and future preclinical and clinical programs including PLN-74809, further develop its integrin targeting platform, to fund working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and for other general corporate purposes.

