Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) Surges 44% in A Week: Here's Why

Since the past week, shares of Pliant Therapeutics PLRX have surged 43.6% compared with the industry’s breakeven growth.



The main reason for this surge is the company’s recently reported interim data from the ongoing phase IIa INTEGRIS-IPF study, which is evaluating Pliant’s lead candidate bexotegrast (PLN-74809) in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) at multiple dose levels.

The mid-stage study achieved its primary and secondary endpoints at the 320mg dose group over a 12-week treatment period. At a 320mg dose, treatment with bexotegrast achieved a statistically significant mean increase in forced vital capacity (FVC), the study’s primary exploratory efficacy endpoint from baseline at 4, 8 and 12 weeks of treatment, outperforming all lower dose groups. Data from the study also showed that the participants treated with bexotegrast did not experience disease progression.

The company intends to continue the INTEGRIS-IPF study until all patients in the 320 mg dose group have been treated for at least 24 weeks. Management expects to report this final data later this year in the second quarter.

The company also plans to start a phase IIb study evaluating bexotegrast in mid-2023. More details of this study will be shared later this year prior to the study’s initiation.

The INTEGRIS-IPF study is also evaluating bexotegrast at daily doses of 40mg, 80mg and 160mg. The study had achieved its primary and secondary endpoints at these dose groups over a 12-week treatment period, based on data announced by management in July 2022.

Treatment with bexotegrast exhibited a dose-dependent treatment effect on changes in FVC and Quantitative Lung Fibrosis (QLF) compared with placebo over a 12-week treatment period.

The primary endpoint of the INTEGRIS-IPF study is the evaluation of the safety and tolerability of bexotegrast, while the secondary endpoint is the assessment of its pharmacokinetics.

With no approved/marketed drugs, potential success in the development of bexotegrast in IPF will boost Pliant’s growth prospects.

Bexotegrast is an oral dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1. Apart from IPF, Pliant is developing the drug for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) indication. Management is conducting a phase IIa study on bexotegrast in PSC indication.

