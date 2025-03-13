Pliant Therapeutics Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Agreement to Protect Shareholder Interests

Pliant Therapeutics adopts a stockholder rights agreement to safeguard against unsolicited stock accumulation, enhancing shareholder protections.

Quiver AI Summary

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the adoption of a limited duration stockholder rights agreement aimed at protecting shareholder interests in light of recent stock accumulations. The agreement will issue one preferred share purchase right for each outstanding common share to shareholders as of March 25, 2025, though the rights will initially not be exercisable. The plan is designed to prevent any individual or group from gaining control of Pliant without offering an appropriate premium to all shareholders and ensuring the Board has time to respond. The rights become exercisable if a party acquires 10% or more of the company’s stock without Board approval, allowing other shareholders to purchase additional shares at a discount. The agreement is set to expire on March 11, 2026, and aims to align with standard practices among publicly-held companies. Pliant Therapeutics focuses on developing treatments for fibrotic diseases, with its lead candidate, bexotegrast, currently in advanced stages of development.

Potential Positives

Pliant Therapeutics has adopted a stockholder rights agreement to protect stockholder interests, which demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding shareholder value.

The Rights Agreement aims to prevent hostile takeovers and ensure that any potential acquirer pays a control premium to all stockholders, helping to maintain stability and control within the company.

Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast, has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations, indicating strong regulatory support and potential for accelerated development in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Potential Negatives

The adoption of a stockholder rights agreement may indicate the Board's concern about potential hostile takeovers or stock accumulation, which could suggest underlying vulnerabilities in the company's stockholder structure.

By implementing a Rights Agreement, the company may be viewed as resistant to external interests and collaboration, potentially deterring investors seeking active engagement or partnerships.

The Rights Agreement's stipulations could hinder the company's ability to attract new investors, as they may perceive the restrictions on stock acquisition as unfavorable.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Pliant Therapeutics' Rights Agreement?

The Rights Agreement aims to protect stockholder interests from potential control acquisitions without fair premiums.

When will the Rights Agreement become effective?

The Rights Agreement will be effective for stockholders of record on March 25, 2025.

How long will the Rights Agreement remain in effect?

The Rights Agreement will expire on March 11, 2026, unless terminated earlier.

What happens if an acquiring person buys more than 10% of shares?

Rights become exercisable for other shareholders, allowing them to purchase additional shares at a 50% discount.

Who is the legal counsel for Pliant regarding this agreement?

Sidley Austin LLP is providing legal counsel to Pliant Therapeutics for the Rights Agreement.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration stockholder rights agreement (the “Rights Agreement”) to protect stockholder interests.





The Board resolved to adopt the Rights Agreement in response to recent accumulations of the Company’s common stock. The Rights Agreement is intended to reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group is able to gain control of Pliant through open market accumulation without paying all stockholders an appropriate control premium or providing the Board sufficient opportunity to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of all stockholders.





Pursuant to the Rights Plan, Pliant will issue, by means of a dividend, one preferred share purchase right for each outstanding share of Pliant common stock to stockholders of record on the close of business on March 25, 2025. Initially, these rights will not be exercisable and will trade with, and be represented by, the shares of Pliant common stock.





The Rights Agreement will expire on March 11, 2026, or earlier, as provided in the Rights Agreement.





The terms of the Rights Agreement are consistent with other rights plans adopted by publicly-held companies. Under the Rights Agreement, the rights generally become exercisable if a person or a group of persons (each, an “acquiring person”) acquires beneficial ownership of 10% (or 20% in the case of certain investors filing on Schedule 13G) or more of the outstanding shares of Pliant common stock in a transaction not approved by the Board. In that situation, each holder of a right (other than the acquiring person, whose rights will become void and will not be exercisable) will be entitled to purchase, at the then-current exercise price, additional shares of Pliant common stock at a 50% discount. In addition, if Pliant is acquired in a merger or other business combination after an unapproved party acquires 10% (or 20% in the case of certain investors filing on Schedule 13G) or more of the outstanding shares of Pliant common stock, each holder of a right would then be entitled to purchase, at the then-current exercise price, shares of the acquiring company’s stock at a 50% discount. The Board, at its option, may exchange each right (other than rights owned by the acquiring person that have become void) in whole or in part, at an exchange ratio of one share of Pliant common stock per outstanding right, subject to adjustment. Except as provided in the Rights Agreement, the Board is entitled to redeem the rights at $0.001 per right.





If a person or group beneficially owns 10% (or 20% in the case of certain investors filing on Schedule 13G) or more of the outstanding shares of Pliant common stock prior to Pliant’s announcement of its adoption of the Rights Agreement, then that person’s or group’s existing ownership percentage will be grandfathered (except that, with certain exceptions, if at any time after the announcement of the adoption of the Rights Agreement such person or group increases its ownership of Pliant common stock, such person’s or group’s ownership percentage will no longer be considered grandfathered).





Additional information regarding the Rights Agreement will be contained in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by Pliant with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal counsel to Pliant.







About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.







Pliant Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of α



v



ß6 and α



v



ß



1



integrins that is in development in the lead indication for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF. Bexotegrast has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF. Pliant is conducting a Phase 1 study of PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of α



v



ß



8



and α



v



ß



1



integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, Pliant has received regulatory clearance for the conduct of a Phase 1 study of PLN-101325, a monoclonal antibody agonist of integrin α



7



β



1



targeting muscular dystrophies.







Investor and Media Contact:







Christopher Keenan





Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.





ir@pliantrx.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.