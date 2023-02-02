Pliant Gets FDA Clearance INDA For PLN-101095 To Treat Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Clinical stage biotechnology company Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) Thursday announced FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug or IND application for PLN-101095. The company said it expects to initiate the Phase 1 first-in-human study evaluating PLN-101095 in patients with solid tumors in the second quarter of 2023.

PLN-101095 is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß8 and avß1 integrins in development for the treatment of solid tumors resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors

