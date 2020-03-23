Plexus Warns Of COVID-19 Impact On Q2 Revenue

(RTTNews) - Plexus (PLXS) said it now expects its second quarter revenue to fall below its guidance range of $790 million to $830 million, due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company's operations in Malaysia, Scotland, Romania and Illinois are all affected to varying degrees by recent government measures restricting the movement of citizens and operation of businesses.

In addition, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced plans to issue an order tomorrow regarding the closure of all non-essential workplaces.

