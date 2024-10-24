Plexus Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y, Stock Gains

Plexus Corp PLXS reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024. The figure rose 12% year over year. The bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53.



Revenues of $1.05 billion increased 2.6% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The top-line expansion was driven by strong regional performance (Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa) and strength in the Aerospace/Defense and Industrial sectors. Management expects continued growth for the Aerospace/Defense sector in fiscal 2025. It also expects the Industrial segment to gain from strength in SemiCap market offsetting near-term industrial demand uncertainty.



In the reported quarter, revenues from Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose 11% and 18.5%, respectively. Revenues from America declined 13.9% to $335 million.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Plexus won 26 manufacturing programs, which are estimated to contribute $230 million in annualized revenues once fully ramped into production.

For fiscal 2024, PLXS reported revenues of $3.96 billion, down 5.9% from the fiscal 2023 level. Adjusted EPS of $5.72 declined 11.5% year over year.



Following the announcement, shares were up 1% in the aftermarket trading on Oct. 23. In the past year, shares have gained 55.1% compared with sub-industry’s growth of 25.2%.



Market Sector Details of PLXS

Industrial sector’s revenues were up 8.4% year over year to $452 million, contributing 43% to total revenues.



Healthcare/Life Sciences’ revenues declined 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $415 million, contributing 39% to total revenues.



Revenues from Aerospace/Defense increased 16.5% year over year to $184 million, contributing 18% to total revenues.



The company’s top 10 customers accounted for 52% of net revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Plexus’ Operating Details

Gross profit on a GAAP basis increased 11.6% year over year to $107.9 million. Gross margin came in at 10.3% from 9.4% year over year.



Selling and administrative expenses increased 24.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals to $54.1 million.



PLXS reported an adjusted operating income of $64.7 million, up 9.4% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 6.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 28, 2024, Plexus had cash & cash equivalents worth $345.1 million compared with $269.8 million as of June 29.



As of Sept. 28, 2024, PLXS had long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of the current portion of $90 million compared with $90.7 million as of June 29.



In the quarter under review, the cash flow from operations was $220.1 million. Plexus reported a free cash flow of $193.8 million.



The company repurchased $19.5 million of PLXS’ shares at an average price of $117.91 per share under its repurchase program. Plexus’ board of directors approved an additional $50 million worth share repurchase plan in August 2024.

Plexus’ Q1 Outlook

For first-quarter fiscal 2025, revenues are projected to be between $960 million and $1 billion.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 5.7% and 6.1%. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the band of $1.52-$1.67.

Zacks Rank of PLXS

