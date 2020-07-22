Plexus Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Plexus (PLXS) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 compared to $0.81, previous year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.75, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue increased year-on-year to $857.39 million from $799.64 million. Analysts expected revenue of $801.95 million for the quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects: revenue in a range of $850 million to $890 million with GAAP EPS of $1.05 to $1.20, excluding unforeseen impacts relating to COVID-19.

Shares of Plexus were up nearly 10% after hours.

