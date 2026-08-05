Plexus Q3 Beat, Strong Outlook Clouded by Free Cash Flow Concerns

Plexus Corp. PLXS delivered a broad fiscal third-quarter beat as new program ramps and industrial demand lifted revenues, earnings and operating profitability.

Plexus Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Plexus Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Plexus Corp. Quote

The stronger outlook extends the growth runway into fiscal 2027. It also raises the near-term funding burden, making working-capital execution and free cash flow conversion central to the investment case.

Plexus Q3 Beat Was Broad-Based

Fiscal third-quarter revenues increased 28.1% year over year to $1.305 billion and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.228 billion by 6.3%. Adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share topped the consensus mark of $2.10, producing a 10.5% surprise.

Plexus Corp. Revenue (Quarterly)

Plexus Corp. revenue-quarterly | Plexus Corp. Quote

Gross profit rose 27.2% to $131.4 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded 30 basis points to 6.3%, showing that the revenue upside translated into higher profitability despite a 41.1% increase in selling and administrative expenses.

PLXS Program Wins Expand Revenue Visibility

Plexus secured 31 manufacturing program wins during the quarter. Those awards are expected to contribute $255 million in annualized revenues once fully ramped.

The qualified manufacturing funnel reached $4.5 billion, increasing 23% year over year and 12% sequentially. The pipeline offers a sizable pool of potential awards, although program timing and conversion remain execution variables.

Plexus Guidance Extends the Growth Runway

Management expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. At the midpoint, the outlook implies a 4% sequential increase and 28% year-over-year growth, while non-GAAP earnings are projected at $2.47-$2.63 per share.

Plexus now expects fiscal 2026 revenue growth above 20% and adjusted operating margin above 6%. Fiscal 2027 revenue growth is projected to exceed its 9%-12% target, accompanied by further margin expansion.

PLXS Industrial and A&D Demand Lead the Mix

Industrial revenues surged 41.9% year over year and 23% sequentially to $589 million, representing 45% of total revenues. Semiconductor capital equipment demand, broader industrial activity and expansion into data-center power infrastructure and energy-storage systems supported the segment.

Aerospace and Defense revenues increased 27.3% to $233 million, while Healthcare and Life Sciences advanced 15% to $483 million. Jabil Inc. JBL offers a relevant industry read-through because it cited strong AI infrastructure demand in its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year AI-related revenue outlook.

Sanmina Corporation SANM provides another manufacturing comparison through its exposure to industrial and energy, medical, defense and aerospace, communications networks and cloud and AI infrastructure markets.

Plexus Working Capital Clouds the Near Term

Faster program ramps require more inventory, capacity and working-capital investment. Management now anticipates fiscal 2026 free cash flow usage, reversing its earlier expectation for $50-$75 million of generation.

Plexus Corp. Free Cash Flow (Quarterly)

Plexus Corp. free-cash-flow-quarterly | Plexus Corp. Quote

Fiscal third-quarter operating cash flow was $25.9 million, while capital expenditures of $26.6 million produced a $0.7 million free cash outflow. Fiscal 2026 capital spending is expected at $100-$120 million, with meaningful free cash flow generation anticipated early in fiscal 2027.

PLXS Momentum Leads Its Mixed Style Profile

The bottom line is that the earnings beat, expanding program pipeline and higher growth outlook strengthen Plexus’ operating case. Heavier investment raises cash-conversion risk and leaves less room for execution delays.

PLXS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), pointing to a neutral near-term earnings-revision setup rather than a top-ranked buying signal. The ranking can support retaining an existing position, but the framework generally favors Zacks Rank #1 or #2 stocks for new purchases.

The stock has a Momentum Score of A, reflecting favorable price-trend characteristics. Its Value Score of C, Growth Score of D and VGM Score of D provide weaker support across valuation, growth quality and the combined style profile, keeping cash flow execution in focus.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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