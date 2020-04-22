Markets
PLXS

Plexus Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Plexus (PLXS) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.61 compared to $0.79, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.56, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue declined to $767.36 million from $789.05 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $741.17 million for the quarter.

The company projects third quarter GAAP EPS of $0.72 to $0.82, excluding unforeseen material impacts relating to COVID-19. Revenue guidance is in a range of $790 million to $830 million.

Shares of Plexus were up 7% after hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLXS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular