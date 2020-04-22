Plexus Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Plexus (PLXS) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.61 compared to $0.79, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.56, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue declined to $767.36 million from $789.05 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $741.17 million for the quarter.

The company projects third quarter GAAP EPS of $0.72 to $0.82, excluding unforeseen material impacts relating to COVID-19. Revenue guidance is in a range of $790 million to $830 million.

Shares of Plexus were up 7% after hours.

