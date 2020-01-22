Markets
Plexus Q1 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 11% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Plexus (PLXS) reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.00 compared to $0.91, previous year. The company noted that its first-quarter results excluded a net benefit of $0.03 per share related to special tax items. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter revenue was $852 million, up 11% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter.

For the second quarter, the company projects: revenue in a range of $790 million to $830 million with GAAP earnings per share of $0.80 to $0.90, excluding any non-recurring charges. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.96 on revenue of $821.36 million.

