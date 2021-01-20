Plexus Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Plexus (PLXS) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $36.2 million or $1.23 per share, up from $31.0 million or $1.03 per share last year.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter revenues dropped to $830.36 million from $852.41 million. Analysts expected revenues of $832.12 million for the quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $860 million to $900 million with earnings of $1.17 to $1.32 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

