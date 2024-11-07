Plexus President & CEO Trades Company's Stock

Todd P Kelsey, President & CEO at Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS), reported an insider sell on November 6, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Kelsey's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 8,000 shares of Plexus. The total transaction value is $1,253,233.

During Thursday's morning session, Plexus shares down by 1.66%, currently priced at $164.0.

Unveiling the Story Behind Plexus

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's segments comprise AMER, APAC,ge and EMEA.

Financial Milestones: Plexus's Journey

Revenue Growth: Plexus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 10.27%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Plexus's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.52.

Debt Management: Plexus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Plexus's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 41.59.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.18 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Plexus's EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.25 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

