Plexus (PLXS) Up 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Plexus (PLXS). Shares have added about 0.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Plexus due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Plexus Q1 Earnings & Revenues Fall Y/Y

Plexus reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04, which decreased 30.2% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.05 per share.

Revenues of $983 million decreased 10.2% year over year. The top-line performance was affected mainly due to weakness in the Healthcare/Life Sciences and Industrial sectors. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

In the reported quarter, revenues from Asia-Pacific and America declined 14% and 14.4%, respectively. Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose 37.1%.

In the fiscal first quarter, Plexus won 30 manufacturing contracts worth $261 million in annualized revenues when fully ramped into production. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled more than $1.05 billion in annualized revenues. Plexus also noted that a funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities now amounted to $4 billion, which increased from $331 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Market Sector Details

Industrial revenues were down 7.8% year over year to $435 million, contributing 44% to total revenues.

Healthcare/Life Sciences’ revenues declined 21.9% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $381 million, contributing 39% to total revenues.

Revenues from Aerospace/Defense increased 24.6% year over year to $167 million, contributing 17% to total revenues.

The company’s top 10 customers accounted for 48% of net revenues in the fiscal first quarter.

Operating Details

Gross profit on a GAAP basis decreased 12.9% year over year to $88.1 million. Gross margin contracted 30 basis points (bps) to 9%.

Selling and administrative expenses decreased 2.1% from the year-ago quarter to $43 million.

PLXS reported an adjusted operating income of $45.1 million, down 21.3% year over year. Adjusted operating margin contracted 60 bps to 4.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 30, 2023, Plexus had cash & cash equivalents worth $231.9 million compared with $256.2 million as of Sep 30, 2023.

As of Dec 30, 2023, PLXS had long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of the current portion of $192.1 million compared with $190.8 million as of Sep 30, 2023.

In the quarter under review, the cash outflow from operations was $3 million. Plexus reported a free cash outflow of $31.7 million.

PLXS did not repurchase shares in the fiscal first quarter. It has shares worth $5.7 million left under its existing $50 million share repurchase authorization.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues are projected to be between $930 million and $970 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 3% and 3.4%. GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of 48-63 cents.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -36.46% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Plexus has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Plexus has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.