Plexus (PLXS) to Report Q2 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

Plexus Corp PLXS is slated to report fiscal second-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $951.3 million, which suggests a decline of 11.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 77 cents, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 46.9%.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.

For fiscal second-quarter 2024, the company projects revenues between $$930 million and $970 million. GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of 48-63 cents.

Factors to Note

Plexus’s performance in the fiscal second quarter is likely to have benefited from new manufacturing contract wins. In the last reported quarter, the company won 30 manufacturing contracts worth $261 million in annualized revenues when fully ramped into production. Also, trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled more than $1.05 million in annualized revenues.

The company anticipates its Aerospace and Defense segment to gain momentum owing to new program ramps and rising demand for its solutions in commercial aerospace amid weakness in the semiconductor capital equipment market. Also, the funnel of qualified manufacturing is expected to have benefited from customers outsourcing their internal manufacturing.

However, the company’s performance is likely to have been affected due to uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical instability and supply-chain disruptions. Customer concentration risks and stiff competition are further concerns.

The company expects mid-single digits decline in second for its Healthcare/Life Sciences sector due to near-term demand weakness and inventory corrections. The company expects the Industrial sector to decline sequentially by low-single digits in the fiscal second quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for PLXS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here.

PLXS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

