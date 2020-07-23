Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Plexus PLXS reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 60%. Moreover, the figure jumped 48.1% year over year.



Revenues of $857.4 million beat the consensus mark by 7%. The figure also increased 7.2% year over year due to robust performance in Healthcare/Life Sciences and Industrial/Commercial sectors and higher Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) revenues.



APAC revenues increased 25.2% year over year to $482 million. Moreover, EMEA revenues were $92 million, up 13.6%. However, Americas revenues declined 16.6% to $306 million.



Plexus won 35 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $252 million in annualized revenues. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled $868 million in annualized revenues.

Market Sector Details

Industrial/Commercial revenues grew 27.8% year over year to $317 million and accounted for 37% of total revenues.



Healthcare/Life Sciences revenues climbed 6.8% from the year-ago quarter to $330 million. The sector accounted for 38.5% of total revenues.



However, Aerospace/Defense revenues decreased 6.6% year over year to $141 million and accounted for 16.4% of total revenues.



Communications accounted for 8% of total revenues. Revenues from the sector decreased 25% year over year to $69 million.



Notably, top 10 customers of the company accounted for 56% of net revenues.

Operating Details

Gross profit on a GAAP basis increased 16.7% year over year to $82.9 million. Gross margin expanded80 basis points (bps) year over year to 9.7%.



Selling and administrative expenses (4.3% of revenues) increased 1.1% from the year-ago quarter to $37 million.



Plexus reported adjusted operating income of $45.9 million, up 33.3% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 100 bps on a year-over-year basis to 5.3%, driven by strong operating performance and lower U.S. healthcare costs.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 4, 2020, Plexus had cash & cash equivalents worth $296.5 million compared with $225.8 million as of Apr 4, 2020.



Moreover, as of Jul 4, 2020, the company had a long-term debt of $188.6 million compared with $186.3 million as of Apr 4, 2020.



In third-quarter fiscal 2020, cash flow used by operations was $47 million. The company reported free cash flow of $37 million.



ROIC (tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over two quarters) was 12.9% for third-quarter fiscal 2020. Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital was 400 bps above fiscal 2020 WACC of 8.8%.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, revenues are projected between $850 million and $890 million. Volatile end-markets remain a headwind for Plexus’ top-line growth. However, strength in Healthcare/Life Sciences, semi-cap and defense end-markets are positive.



Gross margin is expected in the range of 9.1%-9.5%. GAAP operating margin is expected between 4.8% and 5.2%.



GAAP earnings are expected between $1.05 and $1.20 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 94 cents, implying 1.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $825.4 million, suggesting 1.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Plexus has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Advanced Micro Devices AMD, A10 Networks ATEN and Impinj PI are stocks worth considering from the broader computer and technology sector. While A10 Networks and Impinj flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AMD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



While both AMD and A10 Networks are set to report quarterly results on Jul 28, Impinj is scheduled to report the same on Jul 29.

