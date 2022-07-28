Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Plexus Corp PLXS reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, which surged 34% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at $1.10 per share.



Revenues of $981 million topped the consensus mark by 8.2% and increased 20.5% year over year. The top-line performance gained from an improving demand environment and new program ramps amid global supply chain disruptions.



In the reported quarter, Asia-Pacific revenues rose 31%, while that from Europe and the Middle East and Africa and the Americas increased 10.5% and 7.5%, respectively.



During the quarter, Plexus won 47 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $201 million in annualized revenues when fully ramped into production. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled more than $1 billion in annualized revenues.

Market Sector Details

Industrial revenues were up 22% year over year to $454 million, contributing 46% to total revenues.



Healthcare/Life Sciences revenues jumped 24% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $401 million. The segment contributed 41% to total revenues.



Aerospace/Defense revenues increased 6.8% year over year to $126 million, contributing 13% to total revenues.



The top 10 customers of the company accounted for 56% of net revenues.

Operating Details

Gross profit on a GAAP basis increased 26.4% year over year to $93.6 million. The gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) to 9.5%.



Selling and administrative expenses (4.5% of revenues) increased 20.9% from the year-ago quarter to $44.1 million.



Plexus reported an adjusted operating income of $49.6 million, up 31.8% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 50 bps to 5.1%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 2, 2022, Plexus had cash & cash equivalents worth $276.6 million compared with $307.9 million as of Apr 2, 2022.



As of Jul 2, 2022, the company had long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of the current portion of $184.7 million compared with $186.1 million as of Apr 2, 2022.



In the quarter under review, the cash flow provided by operations was $21.2 million. The company reported a free cash outflow of $42 million. The company repurchased 11.7 million shares at an average price of $79.27 per share. With this bulk of repurchases, Plexus completed the $50 million share repurchase program authorized by the board of directors on Aug 11, 2021

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues are projected between $980 million and $1.020 billion.



GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 4.7% and 5.2%. GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $1.19-$1.35 per share, including 22 cents of stock-based compensation expenses.

