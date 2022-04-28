Plexus (PLXS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Plexus Corp. PLXS reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, which declined 36.2% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at 83 cents per share.



Revenues of $889 million topped the consensus mark by 5.9% and inched up 0.9% year over year.



In the reported quarter, Asia-Pacific revenues rose 16.3%, while that from Europe and the Middle East and Africa and the Americas declined 10.8% and 14.8%, respectively.



During the quarter, Plexus won 38 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $313 million in annualized revenues when fully ramped into production. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled a record $1.1 billion in annualized revenues.

Market Sector Details

Industrial revenues were up 2% year over year to $415 million, contributing 47% to total revenues.



Healthcare/Life Sciences revenues inched up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $353 million. The segment contributed 40% to total revenues.



Aerospace/Defense revenues declined 2.4% year over year to $121 million, contributing 13% to total revenues.



The top 10 customers of the company accounted for 55% of net revenues.

Operating Details

Gross profit on a GAAP basis decreased 15.9% year over year to $76.5 million. The gross margin contracted 170 basis points (bps) to 8.6%.



Selling and administrative expenses (4.6% of revenues) increased 6.2% from the year-ago quarter to $40.7 million.



Plexus reported an adjusted operating income of $35.8 million, down 32% year over year. Adjusted operating margin contracted 200 bps to 4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 2, 2022, Plexus had cash & cash equivalents worth $307.9 million compared with $218.4 million as of Jan 1, 2022.



As of Apr 2, 2022, the company had long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of the current portion of $186.1 million compared with $187.1 million as of Jan 1, 2022.



In the quarter under review, the cash flow provided by operations was $84.3 million. The company reported a free cash flow of $53.4 million. The company repurchased shares worth $25 million.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues are projected between $885 million and $925 million.



GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 4.4% and 4.9%. GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $1.02-$1.18 per share, including 21 cents of stock-based compensation expenses.

