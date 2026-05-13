Plexus (PLXS) Price Target Increased by 30.22% to 279.99

The average one-year price target for Plexus (NasdaqGS:PLXS) has been revised to $279.99 / share. This is an increase of 30.22% from the prior estimate of $215.02 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $260.58 to a high of $299.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.86% from the latest reported closing price of $264.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plexus. This is an decrease of 244 owner(s) or 39.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLXS is 0.07%, an increase of 43.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 30,571K shares. The put/call ratio of PLXS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,255K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,591K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 9.91% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,561K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing an increase of 29.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,290K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,198K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

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