Plexus (PLXS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Plexus (PLXS) closed at $104.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic manufacturing services company had lost 2.93% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Plexus as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 35.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $4.49 billion, which would represent changes of +21.54% and +17.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Plexus. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Plexus is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Plexus has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.37 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.1, which means Plexus is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

