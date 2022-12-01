Plexus (PLXS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plexus (PLXS) closed at $109.99, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic manufacturing services company had gained 10.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Plexus as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 35.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $4.49 billion, which would represent changes of +21.54% and +17.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Plexus. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Plexus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Plexus's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.76, which means Plexus is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

