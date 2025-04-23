PLEXUS Earnings Results: $PLXS Reports Quarterly Earnings

PLEXUS ($PLXS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $980,170,000, missing estimates of $1,000,824,000 by $-20,654,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLXS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PLEXUS Insider Trading Activity

PLEXUS insiders have traded $PLXS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD P. KELSEY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 35,446 shares for an estimated $5,250,030 .

. DEAN A FOATE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,056,148 .

. OLIVER K. MIHM (Exec VP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,015 shares for an estimated $1,666,795 .

. PATRICK JOHN JERMAIN (Exec. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,049 shares for an estimated $1,647,562 .

. ANGELO MICHAEL JR NINIVAGGI (Exec VP, CAO, Gen Coun & Secy) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,517 shares for an estimated $1,603,699 .

. VICTOR (PANG HAU) TAN (Regional President - APAC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $497,700 .

. J JOEL QUADRACCI sold 2,450 shares for an estimated $399,539

MICHAEL J. RUNNING (Regional President - AMER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,368 shares for an estimated $346,408 .

. FRANK ZYCINSKI (Regional President - EMEA) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $169,010

KAREN MARIE RAPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,035 .

. RANDY J MARTINEZ sold 887 shares for an estimated $124,639

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PLEXUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of PLEXUS stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PLEXUS Government Contracts

We have seen $9,432,181 of award payments to $PLXS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.