Plexus Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Plexus' (NASDAQ:PLXS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 19% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Plexus' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Plexus is:

12% = US$126m ÷ US$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Plexus' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Plexus seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Plexus' moderate 18% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Plexus' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

NasdaqGS:PLXS Past Earnings Growth February 1st 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Plexus fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Plexus Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Plexus doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Plexus' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

