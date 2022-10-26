Plexus Corp Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Plexus Corp (PLXS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $50.5 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $33.3 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.8% to $1.12 billion from $843.2 million last year.

Plexus Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $50.5 Mln. vs. $33.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q4): $1.12 Bln vs. $843.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.08-$1.13 bln

