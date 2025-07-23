Plexus Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results and Issues Guidance for Q4 2025

Plexus Corp. reports strong Q3 2025 results with $1.018 billion revenue and issues guidance for Q4.

Plexus Corp. reported its fiscal third quarter results for 2025, ending June 28, with revenues of $1.018 billion, a GAAP operating margin of 5.3%, and diluted EPS of $1.64. Non-GAAP results showed an operating margin of 6.0% and diluted EPS of $1.90, excluding stock-based compensation. Looking forward, Plexus anticipates fourth quarter revenue between $1.025 billion and $1.065 billion, with GAAP EPS expected to be between $1.57 and $1.72. The company secured 41 new manufacturing programs during the quarter, amounting to an estimated $250 million in annualized revenue, and generated $13.2 million in free cash flow. Plexus also initiated a new $100 million share repurchase program, following the completion of a $50 million program. CEO Todd Kelsey expressed confidence in achieving strong fourth quarter results despite existing market uncertainties.

Fiscal third quarter 2025 revenue of $1.018 billion represents strong sequential growth and aligns with company guidance.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.90 exceeded guidance, indicating strong profitability.

Initiation of fiscal fourth quarter 2025 revenue guidance of $1.025 billion to $1.065 billion suggests continued growth expectations.

Repurchase of $18.4 million of shares during the quarter demonstrates a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Guidance for fiscal fourth quarter 2025 shows a decrease in expected GAAP diluted EPS to a range of $1.57 to $1.72 compared to the fiscal third quarter's $1.64, indicating potential compression in margins.

The company reports muted end market demand and uncertainties created by tariffs, which may adversely impact future revenue and growth prospects.

Top 10 customers comprised 48% of revenue, down three percentage points from the previous quarter, indicating a potential over-reliance on a few major clients.

What were Plexus Corp's Q3 2025 revenue results?

Plexus Corp reported Q3 2025 revenue of $1.018 billion, showing strong sequential growth.

What is the guidance for Plexus' Q4 2025 earnings?

For Q4 2025, Plexus expects revenue between $1.025 billion and $1.065 billion, with diluted EPS guidance of $1.57 to $1.72.

How did stock-based compensation impact Plexus' financials?

Excluding stock-based compensation expense, Plexus reported a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.90 for Q3 2025.

What manufacturing wins did Plexus achieve in Q3 2025?

Plexus won 41 manufacturing programs in Q3 2025, representing an annualized revenue of $250 million.

How much free cash flow did Plexus generate in Q3 2025?

Plexus generated $13.2 million in free cash flow during Q3 2025, contributing to a year-to-date total of $56.8 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

Fiscal





Third





Quarter





2025





Information









Won 41 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $250 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production.



Won 41 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $250 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production.



Generated fiscal third quarter free cash flow of $13.2 million, contributing to fiscal year-to-date free cash flow of $56.8 million.



Generated fiscal third quarter free cash flow of $13.2 million, contributing to fiscal year-to-date free cash flow of $56.8 million.



Purchased $18.4 million of our shares at an average price of $128.70 per share during the quarter.



Purchased $18.4 million of our shares at an average price of $128.70 per share during the quarter.



As previously announced on May 14, 2025, Plexus’ Board of Directors approved a new $100.0 million share repurchase program. Plexus has recently begun repurchasing shares under this $100.0 million program as the previous $50.0 million program has been fulfilled.









Todd Kelsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our Plexus team continues to execute at a high level in driving numerous efficiency initiatives, which resulted in another strong quarter of financial performance. Fiscal third quarter revenue of $1.018 billion grew sequentially and was in-line with guidance, non-GAAP operating margin of 6.0% was near the high end of guidance and non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 exceeded guidance. Furthermore, free cash flow again surpassed our expectations.”









Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Fiscal third quarter cash cycle of 69 days was consistent with expectations and one day higher than the fiscal second quarter. For the sixth consecutive quarter, we drove a reduction in our gross inventory balance. This result, combined with other improvements to our cash cycle and our strong operating performance, produced fiscal third quarter return on invested capital of 14.1%, which exceeded our weighted average cost of capital by 520 basis points. We also delivered better than anticipated free cash flow of $13.2 million in support of our expectation to achieve approximately $100 million in free cash flow for fiscal 2025. Finally, furthering our commitment to return cash to our shareholders, we repurchased $18.4 million of our shares during the fiscal third quarter, while adding a $100 million share repurchase program to our previous, now fully-utilized, $50 million program."









Mr. Kelsey added, “Our go-to-market team secured 41 fiscal third quarter manufacturing wins with well-balanced market sector diversification, representing $250 million in annualized revenue. Included in these wins are share gains resulting from our sustained focus on zero defects and perfect delivery as well as new customers in each of our market sectors with products aligned to exciting growth technologies.”









Mr. Kelsey continued, “We expect to deliver strong fiscal fourth quarter financial results, including further sequential revenue growth. We anticipate generating this revenue expansion through share gains, new program ramps and growth with new customers, while overcoming muted end market demand, evolving new program ramp timelines and uncertainties created by tariffs. We are guiding revenue of $1.025 to $1.065 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of 5.7% to 6.1% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.82 to $1.97. At the midpoint, our fiscal fourth quarter guidance would result in robust non-GAAP fiscal 2025 EPS growth of 26%.”









Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We are committed to creating long-term shareholder value through enabling customer success and focused initiatives that drive organizational and operational efficiency. We are bullish on the growth opportunities our solutions and market sectors provide. Our strategy is creating opportunities to gain share and capture new outsourcing opportunities in support of delivering sustained strong financial performance and growth exceeding that of our end markets.”

























Quarterly Comparison







Three Months Ended











(in thousands, except EPS)







Jun 28, 2025









Mar 29, 2025









Jun 29, 2024









Revenue





$





1,018,308













$





980,170













$





960,751













Gross profit









103,288

















97,751

















94,415













Operating income









53,608

















48,791

















39,246













Net income









45,116

















39,073

















25,140













Diluted EPS





$





1.64













$





1.41













$





0.91









































Gross margin









10.1





%













10.0





%













9.8





%









Operating margin









5.3





%













5.0





%













4.1





%





































ROIC (1)









14.1





%













13.7





%













10.4





%









Economic return (1)









5.2





%













4.8





%













2.2





%







































(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.





















Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue







Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 48% of revenue during the third quarter of both fiscal 2025 and 2024, which is down three percentage points from the second quarter of fiscal 2025.























Business Segments ($ in millions)







Three Months Ended

















Jun 28, 2025









Mar 29, 2025









Jun 29, 2024









Americas





$





312













$





295













$





306













Asia-Pacific









594

















587

















521













Europe, Middle East and Africa









117

















103

















137













Elimination of inter-segment sales









(5





)













(5





)













(3





)









Total Revenue





$





1,018













$





980













$





961







































































Market Sectors ($ in millions)







Three Months Ended













Jun 28, 2025









Mar 29, 2025









Jun 29, 2024









Aerospace/Defense





$





183





18





%









$





172





18





%









$





178





18





%









Healthcare/Life Sciences









420





41





%













411





42





%













380





40





%









Industrial









415





41





%













397





40





%













403





42





%









Total Revenue





$





1,018













$





980













$





961



































































Non-GAAP Supplemental Information







Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.







ROIC and Economic Return







ROIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 14.1%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a four-quarter period for the third fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2025 is 8.9%. ROIC for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 5.2%.







Free Cash Flow







Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended June 28, 2025, cash flows provided by operations was $26.9 million, less capital expenditures of $13.7 million, resulting in free cash flow of $13.2 million.























Cash Cycle Days







Three Months Ended

















Jun 28, 2025









Mar 29, 2025









Jun 29, 2024









Days in Accounts Receivable





59









57









61









Days in Contract Assets





13









12









11









Days in Inventory





128









132









151









Days in Accounts Payable





(72)









(70)









(62)









Days in Advanced Payments





(59)









(63)









(78)









Annualized Cash Cycle (1)





69









68









83











































(1





)





Plexus calculates cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in advanced payments.





























Conference Call and Webcast Information

























What:







Plexus Fiscal 2025 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast











When:







Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time











Where:







Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:

















Webcast link:















https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/103729490













Replay:







The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months























Investor and Media Contact







Shawn Harrison





+1.920.969.6325







shawn.harrison@plexus.com









About Plexus







Since 1979, Plexus has helped create the products that build a better world. Driven by a passion for excellence, we partner with our customers to design, manufacture and service highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. From life-saving medical devices and mission-critical aerospace and defense products to industrial automation systems and semiconductor capital equipment, our innovative solutions across the lifecycle of a product converge where advanced technology and human impact intersect. We provide these solutions to market-leading as well as disruptive global companies in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors, supported by a global team of over 20,000 members across our 26 facilities in the Americas ("AMER"), Asia-Pacific ("APAC") and Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") regions. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at



www.plexus.com



.







Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement









The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effects of tariffs, trade





disputes





, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the outcome of litigation and regulatory investigations and proceedings, including the results of any challenges with regard to such outcomes; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and regulatory matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2024 Form 10-K.

























PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)









































Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













Jun 28,









Jun 29,









Jun 28,









Jun 29,

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024













Net sales





$





1,018,308













$





960,751













$





2,974,600













$





2,910,258













Cost of sales









915,020

















866,336

















2,672,869

















2,639,640













Gross profit









103,288

















94,415

















301,731

















270,618













Operating expenses:





































Selling and administrative expenses









49,680

















45,950

















147,789

















136,487













Restructuring and other charges, net









—

















9,219

















4,683

















20,257













Operating income









53,608

















39,246

















149,259

















113,874













Other income (expense):





































Interest expense









(2,501





)













(7,389





)













(9,192





)













(23,299





)









Interest income









934

















1,015

















3,039

















2,640













Miscellaneous, net









(2,205





)













(2,568





)













(4,753





)













(9,097





)









Income before income taxes









49,836

















30,304

















138,353

















84,118













Income tax expense









4,720

















5,164

















16,897

















13,524













Net income





$





45,116













$





25,140













$





121,456













$





70,594













Earnings per share:





































Basic





$





1.67













$





0.92













$





4.48













$





2.57













Diluted





$





1.64













$





0.91













$





4.39













$





2.53













Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic









27,059

















27,364

















27,084

















27,463













Diluted









27,532

















27,765

















27,670

















27,918







































































































PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)













Jun 28,









Sep 28,

















2025

















2024















ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





237,567













$





345,109













Restricted cash









50

















2,353













Accounts receivable









663,549

















622,366













Contract assets









145,145

















120,560













Inventories









1,278,219

















1,311,434













Prepaid expenses and other









70,538

















75,328













Total current assets









2,395,068

















2,477,150













Property, plant and equipment, net









534,560

















501,112













Operating lease right-of-use assets









74,741

















74,360













Deferred income taxes









73,550

















73,919













Other assets









27,714

















27,280













Total non-current assets









710,565

















676,671













Total assets





$





3,105,633













$





3,153,821



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations





$





50,678













$





157,325













Accounts payable









722,270

















606,378













Advanced payments from customers









592,512

















709,152













Accrued salaries and wages









89,797

















94,448













Other accrued liabilities









61,196

















75,991













Total current liabilities









1,516,453

















1,643,294













Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion









92,215

















89,993













Accrued income taxes payable









—

















17,198













Long-term operating lease liabilities









31,192

















32,275













Deferred income taxes









5,986

















8,234













Other liabilities









40,702

















38,002













Total non-current liabilities









170,095

















185,702













Total liabilities









1,686,548

















1,828,996













Shareholders’ equity:





















Common stock









547

















545













Additional paid-in-capital









688,002

















680,638













Common stock held in treasury









(1,233,922





)













(1,190,115





)









Retained earnings









1,944,599

















1,823,143













Accumulated other comprehensive income









19,859

















10,614













Total shareholders’ equity









1,419,085

















1,324,825













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





3,105,633













$





3,153,821























































PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1











(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)

































































Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended

















Jun 28,









Mar 29,









Jun 29,









Jun 28,









Jun 29,





















2025

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024













Operating income, as reported





$





53,608













$





48,791













$





39,246













$





149,259













$





113,874













Operating margin, as reported









5.3





%













5.0





%













4.1





%













5.0





%













3.9





%

























































Non-GAAP adjustments:













































Restructuring costs (1)









—

















—

















9,219

















4,683

















22,507













Other non-recurring income (2)









—

















—

















—

















—

















(2,250





)









Stock-based compensation









7,691

















7,132

















7,205

















21,813

















19,636













Non-GAAP operating income





$





61,299













$





55,923













$





55,670













$





175,755













$





153,767













Non-GAAP operating margin









6.0





%













5.7





%













5.8





%













5.9





%













5.3





%

























































Net income, as reported





$





45,116













$





39,073













$





25,140













$





121,456













$





70,594





























































Non-GAAP adjustments:













































Restructuring costs, net of tax (1)









—

















—

















8,251

















4,191

















20,144













Other non-recurring income, net of tax (2)









—

















—

















—

















—

















(2,014





)









Stock-based compensation, net of tax









7,307

















6,775

















6,845

















20,722

















19,276













Adjusted net income





$





52,423













$





45,848













$





40,236













$





146,369













$





108,000





























































Diluted earnings per share, as reported





$





1.64













$





1.41













$





0.91













$





4.39













$





2.53





























































Non-GAAP per share adjustments:













































Restructuring costs, net of tax (1)









—

















—

















0.30

















0.15

















0.72













Other non-recurring income, net of tax (2)









—

















—

















—

















—

















(0.07





)









Stock-based compensation, net of tax









0.26

















0.25

















0.24

















0.75

















0.69













Adjusted diluted earnings per share





$





1.90













$





1.66













$





1.45













$





5.29













$





3.87































































(1





)





During the three months ended June 29, 2024, restructuring and impairment charges of $9.2 million, or $8.3 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company’s workforce as well as closure costs associated with a site in the Company’s AMER region.





























During the nine months ended June 28, 2025, restructuring costs of $4.7 million, or $4.2 million net of taxes, were incurred primarily for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company’s workforce in the EMEA and AMER regions.





























During the nine months ended June 29, 2024, restructuring costs of $22.5 million, or $20.1 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce as well as closure costs associated with a site in the Company's EMEA region and with a site in the Company's AMER region.





























(2





)





During the nine months ended June 29, 2024, insurance proceeds of $2.3 million, or $2.0 million net of taxes, were received related to an arbitration decision associated with a contractual matter that occurred in the Company's EMEA region in fiscal 2023.

















































PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2











(in thousands)









(unaudited)







































ROIC and Economic Return Calculations







Nine Months Ended









Six Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













Jun 28,









Mar 29,









Jun 29,













2025













2025













2024













Operating income, as reported









$





149,259

















$





95,651

















$





113,874













Restructuring and other charges, net













4,683





















4,683





















20,257













Accelerated stock-based compensation (1)





+









—













+









—













+









892













Adjusted operating income









$





153,942

















$





100,334

















$





135,023

















÷









3













x









2













÷









3





















$





51,314





























$





45,008

















x









4

























x









4













Adjusted annualized operating income









$





205,256

















$





200,668

















$





180,032













Adjusted effective tax rate





x









11





%









x









13





%









x









16





%









Tax impact













22,578





















26,087





















28,805













Adjusted operating income (tax-effected)









$





182,678

















$





174,581

















$





151,227





















































Average invested capital





÷





$





1,298,575













÷





$





1,276,742













÷





$





1,454,871













ROIC













14.1





%

















13.7





%

















10.4





%









Weighted average cost of capital





-









8.9





%









-









8.9





%









-









8.2





%









Economic return













5.2





%

















4.8





%

















2.2





%



























































































































Average Invested Capital Calculations







Jun 28,









Mar 29,









Dec 28,









Sep 28,

















2025

















2025

















2024

















2024













Equity





$





1,419,085













$





1,351,675













$





1,319,069













$





1,324,825













Plus:





































Debt and finance lease obligations - current









50,678

















121,014

















121,977

















157,325













Operating lease obligations - current (2)









8,470

















9,968

















14,875

















14,697













Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term









92,215

















88,761

















88,728

















89,993













Operating lease obligations - long-term









31,192

















32,720

















35,124

















32,275













Less: Cash and cash equivalents









(237,567





)













(310,531





)













(317,161





)













(345,109





)













$





1,364,073













$





1,293,607













$





1,262,612













$





1,274,006



















































Average Invested Capital Calculations







Jun 29,









Mar 30,









Dec 30,









Sep 30,

















2024

















2024

















2023

















2023













Equity





$





1,266,360













$





1,259,762













$





1,266,755













$





1,214,382













Plus:





































Debt and finance lease obligations - current









258,175

















245,964

















251,119

















240,205













Operating lease obligations - current (2)









7,990

















8,281

















9,172

















8,363













Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term









90,715

















192,025

















192,118

















190,853













Operating lease obligations - long-term









31,923

















33,915

















35,989

















38,552













Less: Cash and cash equivalents









(269,868





)













(265,053





)













(231,982





)













(256,233





)













$





1,385,295













$





1,474,894













$





1,523,171













$





1,436,122































































































(1





)









During the nine months ended June 29, 2024, $0.9 million of accelerated stock-based compensation expense was recorded in selling and administrative expense in the accompanying Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as a result of a previously announced executive retirement agreement.













(2





)









Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.









