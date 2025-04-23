Plexus Corp. Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Q3 Guidance

Plexus Corp. reported Q2 2025 revenue of $980 million and provided Q3 guidance of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion.

Plexus Corp. reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, ending March 29, with revenues reaching $980 million, a GAAP operating margin of 5.0%, and a diluted EPS of $1.41. The company also disclosed non-GAAP figures, showing an operating margin of 5.7% and an EPS of $1.66 after excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Looking ahead, Plexus provided guidance for the third quarter, anticipating revenues between $1.00 billion and $1.04 billion and a diluted EPS ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. The company highlighted its success in winning 42 manufacturing programs, generating an expected annualized revenue of $205 million, and achieving a free cash flow of $16.5 million in the quarter. Analysts expressed optimism regarding Plexus's operational efficiency and cash flow management as it continues to navigate market challenges.

Potential Positives

Reported fiscal second quarter 2025 revenue of $980 million, in-line with guidance, reflecting stable and strong operational performance.

Achieved non-GAAP operating margin of 5.7% at the high-end of guidance and non-GAAP EPS of $1.66, exceeding guidance, indicating effective cost management and profitability.

Generated free cash flow of $16.5 million in the fiscal second quarter, contributing to fiscal year-to-date free cash flow of $43.6 million, showcasing strong cash generation capabilities.

Secured 42 manufacturing programs during the quarter that represent $205 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped, highlighting growth potential and customer confidence.

Potential Negatives

Reported GAAP operating margin of 5.0% is at the low end of guidance and indicates limited operational efficiency.

Dependency on a small number of customers, with the top 10 customers comprising 51% of revenue, creates significant business risk.

Notable increase in inventory levels, with the most recent period showing 1,280,385 in inventories compared to prior quarters, which may indicate potential inefficiencies in inventory management.

FAQ

What were Plexus' Q2 2025 financial results?

Plexus reported Q2 2025 revenue of $980 million, GAAP operating margin of 5.0%, and diluted EPS of $1.41.

What is Plexus' Q3 2025 revenue guidance?

Plexus has guided Q3 2025 revenue to be between $1.00 billion and $1.04 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.40 to $1.55.

How did Plexus perform in terms of free cash flow?

Plexus generated $16.5 million in free cash flow for Q2 2025, contributing to $43.6 million year-to-date.

What were key manufacturing wins for Plexus in Q2 2025?

Plexus secured 42 manufacturing programs in Q2 2025, representing $205 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped.

What is Plexus' strategy for future growth?

Plexus plans to leverage its product lifecycle solutions and operational excellence to support customer success and navigate evolving markets.

NEENAH, WI, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal second quarter ended March 29, 2025, and guidance for our fiscal third quarter ending June 28, 2025.







Reports fiscal second quarter 2025 revenue of $980 million, GAAP operating margin of 5.0% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.41.



Reports fiscal second quarter 2025 non-GAAP operating margin of 5.7% and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.66, excluding $0.25 of stock-based compensation expense.



Initiates fiscal third quarter 2025 revenue guidance of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.40 to $1.55, including $0.25 of stock-based compensation expense. Fiscal third quarter non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.65 to $1.80 excludes stock-based compensation expense.























Three Months Ended

















Mar 29, 2025













Mar 29, 2025

















Jun 28, 2025





















Q2F25 Results













Q2F25 Guidance

















Q3F25 Guidance















Summary GAAP Items















































Revenue (in millions)





$





980

















$960 to $1,000

















$1,000 to $1,040













Operating margin









5.0





%













4.6% to 5.0%

















5.0% to 5.4%













Diluted EPS





$





1.41

















$1.22 to $1.37

















$1.40 to $1.55































































Summary Non-GAAP Items (1)















































Adjusted operating margin (2)









5.7





%













5.3% to 5.7%

















5.7% to 6.1%













Adjusted EPS (3)





$





1.66

















$1.46 to $1.61

















$1.65 to $1.80













Return on invested capital (ROIC)









13.7





%









































Economic return









4.8





%























































(1









)









Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.













(2









)









Excludes stock-based compensation expense of approximately 70 bps for





Q2F25





results,





Q2F25





guidance and





Q3F25





guidance.













(3









)









Excludes stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, of





$0.25





for





Q2F25





results,





$0.24





for





Q2F25





guidance and





$0.25





for





Q3F25





guidance.





























Fiscal





Second





Quarter





2025





Information









Won 42 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $205 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production.



Generated fiscal second quarter free cash flow of $16.5 million, contributing to fiscal year-to-date free cash flow of $43.6 million.



Purchased $12.2 million of our shares at an average price of $141.18 per share under our 2025 Share Repurchase Program, leaving $25.0 million available under our existing $50.0 million authorization.













Todd Kelsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Plexus generated strong fiscal second quarter financial performance, demonstrating the continued momentum of our operational and working capital efficiency initiatives. We achieved revenue of $980 million, in-line with guidance, with non-GAAP operating margin of 5.7% at the high-end of guidance and non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 exceeding guidance. In addition, free cash flow exceeded our expectations.”









Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Fiscal second quarter cash cycle of 68 days was favorable to expectations and consistent with the fiscal first quarter. We continue to drive reductions in our gross inventory balance, with this quarter representing the fifth consecutive quarter of improvement. Our favorable cash cycle performance benefited our fiscal second quarter return on invested capital of 13.7%, which exceeded our weighted average cost of capital by 480 basis points. Finally, we delivered better than expected free cash flow of $16.5 million, which we utilized to repurchase $12.2 million of our shares during the fiscal second quarter in support of our commitment to return cash to shareholders."









Mr. Kelsey added, “We delivered 42 fiscal second quarter manufacturing wins, representing $205 million in annualized revenue. Notably, this result included our largest ever sustaining services win in support of creating success for an industry-leading healthcare customer. Additionally, our engineering solutions team delivered its best quarterly wins performance in more than 5 years, highlighting the breadth of our global capabilities and the effectiveness of our diversification efforts.”









Mr. Kelsey continued, “We are guiding fiscal third quarter revenue of $1.00 to $1.04 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of 5.7% to 6.1% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 to $1.80. Furthermore, while conservatively assessing the remainder of the fiscal year and acknowledging the uncertainty associated with tariffs, we continue to anticipate achieving meaningful EPS growth in fiscal 2025, capitalizing upon revenue growth in each of our market sectors, robust operating margin performance and ongoing free cash flow deployment.”









Mr. Kelsey concluded, “Plexus uniquely supports customer success, leveraging our comprehensive product lifecycle solutions and passion for operational excellence delivered through our globally united team. Our ongoing strategic investments in talent, technology, facilities and advanced capabilities position Plexus to proactively navigate evolving landscapes and dynamic environments to enable our customers’ success.”













Quarterly Comparison







Three Months Ended











(in thousands, except EPS)







Mar 29, 2025









Dec 28, 2024









Mar 30, 2024









Revenue





$





980,170













$





976,122













$





966,900













Gross profit









97,751

















100,692

















88,063













Operating income









48,791

















46,860

















29,470













Net income









39,073

















37,267

















16,239













Diluted EPS





$





1.41













$





1.34













$





0.58









































Gross margin









10.0





%













10.3





%













9.1





%









Operating margin









5.0





%













4.8





%













3.0





%





































ROIC (1)









13.7





%













13.8





%













9.9





%









Economic return (1)









4.8





%













4.9





%













1.7





%























(1









)









Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.

































Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue







Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 51% of revenue during both the first and second quarter of fiscal 2025. This is up 3 percentage points from the second quarter of fiscal 2024.











Business Segments ($ in millions)







Three Months Ended

















Mar 29, 2025









Dec 28, 2024









Mar 30, 2024









Americas





$





295













$





274













$





296













Asia-Pacific









587

















607

















522













Europe, Middle East and Africa









103

















101

















152













Elimination of inter-segment sales









(5





)













(6





)













(3





)









Total Revenue





$





980













$





976













$





967



























Market Sectors ($ in millions)







Three Months Ended













Mar 29, 2025









Dec 28, 2024









Mar 30, 2024









Aerospace/Defense





$





172





18





%









$





160





16





%









$





170





18





%









Healthcare/Life Sciences









411





42





%













374





38





%













379





39





%









Industrial









397





40





%













442





46





%













418





43





%









Total Revenue





$





980













$





976













$





967























Non-GAAP Supplemental Information







Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.







ROIC and Economic Return







ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 13.7%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a three-quarter period for the second fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2025 is 8.9%. ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 4.8%.







Free Cash Flow







Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended March 29, 2025, cash flows provided by operations was $36.7 million, less capital expenditures of $20.2 million, resulting in free cash flow of $16.5 million.











Cash Cycle Days







Three Months Ended

















Mar 29, 2025









Dec 28, 2024









Mar 30, 2024









Days in Accounts Receivable









57

















56

















61













Days in Contract Assets









12

















12

















12













Days in Inventory









132

















134

















158













Days in Accounts Payable









(70)

















(69)

















(65)













Days in Advanced Payments









(63)

















(65)

















(75)













Annualized Cash Cycle (1)









68

















68

















91































(1









)









Plexus calculates cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in advanced payments.





























Conference Call and Webcast Information













What:







Plexus Fiscal 2025 Q2 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast











When:







Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time











Where:







Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:









Webcast link:





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/242810884











Replay:







The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months























Investor and Media Contact







Shawn Harrison





+1.920.969.6325





shawn.harrison@plexus.com







About Plexus







Since 1979, Plexus has helped create the products that build a better world. Driven by a passion for excellence, we partner with our customers to design, manufacture and service highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. From life-saving medical devices and mission-critical aerospace and defense products to industrial automation systems and semiconductor capital equipment, our innovative solutions across the lifecycle of a product converge where advanced technology and human impact intersect. We provide these solutions to market-leading as well as disruptive global companies in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors, supported by a global team of over 20,000 members across our 26 facilities in the Americas ("AMER"), Asia-Pacific ("APAC") and Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") regions. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.







Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement









The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effects





of





tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the outcome of litigation and regulatory investigations and proceedings, including the results of any challenges with regard to such outcomes; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and regulatory matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2024 Form 10-K.





























PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)









































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













Mar 29,









Mar 30,









Mar 29,









Mar 30,

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024













Net sales





$





980,170













$





966,900













$





1,956,292













$





1,949,507













Cost of sales









882,419

















878,837

















1,757,849

















1,773,304













Gross profit









97,751

















88,063

















198,443

















176,203













Operating expenses:





































Selling and administrative expenses









48,960

















47,555

















98,109

















90,537













Restructuring and other charges, net









—

















11,038

















4,683

















11,038













Operating income









48,791

















29,470

















95,651

















74,628













Other income (expense):





































Interest expense









(3,137





)













(8,293





)













(6,691





)













(15,910





)









Interest income









871

















817

















2,105

















1,625













Miscellaneous, net









(1,502





)













(3,027





)













(2,548





)













(6,529





)









Income before income taxes









45,023

















18,967

















88,517

















53,814













Income tax expense









5,950

















2,728

















12,177

















8,360













Net income





$





39,073













$





16,239













$





76,340













$





45,454













Earnings per share:





































Basic





$





1.44













$





0.59













$





2.82













$





1.65













Diluted





$





1.41













$





0.58













$





2.75













$





1.62













Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic









27,109

















27,542

















27,098

















27,513













Diluted









27,662

















27,929

















27,726

















27,982



































PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)













Mar 29,









Sep 28,

















2025

















2024















ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





310,531













$





345,109













Restricted cash









31

















2,353













Accounts receivable









609,493

















622,366













Contract assets









136,131

















120,560













Inventories









1,280,385

















1,311,434













Prepaid expenses and other









59,740

















75,328













Total current assets









2,396,311

















2,477,150













Property, plant and equipment, net









511,865

















501,112













Operating lease right-of-use assets









76,217

















74,360













Deferred income taxes









73,841

















73,919













Other assets









27,506

















27,280













Total non-current assets









689,429

















676,671













Total assets





$





3,085,740













$





3,153,821



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations





$





121,014













$





157,325













Accounts payable









680,078

















606,378













Advanced payments from customers









611,590

















709,152













Accrued salaries and wages









83,650

















94,448













Other accrued liabilities









69,499

















75,991













Total current liabilities









1,565,831

















1,643,294













Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion









88,761

















89,993













Accrued income taxes payable









—

















17,198













Long-term operating lease liabilities









32,720

















32,275













Deferred income taxes









7,224

















8,234













Other liabilities









39,529

















38,002













Total non-current liabilities









168,234

















185,702













Total liabilities









1,734,065

















1,828,996













Shareholders’ equity:





















Common stock









547

















545













Additional paid-in-capital









680,880

















680,638













Common stock held in treasury









(1,215,481





)













(1,190,115





)









Retained earnings









1,899,483

















1,823,143













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income









(13,754





)













10,614













Total shareholders’ equity









1,351,675

















1,324,825













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





3,085,740













$





3,153,821



































PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1











(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













Mar 29,









Dec 28,









Mar 30,









Mar 29,









Mar 30,

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2025

















2024













Operating income, as reported





$





48,791













$





46,860













$





29,470













$





95,651













$





74,628













Operating margin, as reported









5.0





%













4.8





%













3.0





%













4.9





%













3.8





%





















































Non-GAAP adjustments:













































Restructuring costs (1)









—

















4,683

















13,288

















4,683

















13,288













Other non-recurring income (2)









—

















—

















(2,250





)













—

















(2,250





)









Stock-based compensation









7,132

















6,990

















7,096

















14,122

















12,431













Non-GAAP operating income





$





55,923













$





58,533













$





47,604













$





114,456













$





98,097













Non-GAAP operating margin









5.7





%













6.0





%













4.9





%













5.9





%













5.0





%





















































Net income, as reported





$





39,073













$





37,267













$





16,239













$





76,340













$





45,454

























































Non-GAAP adjustments:













































Restructuring costs, net of tax (1)









—

















4,191

















11,893

















4,191

















11,893













Other non-recurring income, net of tax (2)









—

















—

















(2,014





)













—

















(2,014





)









Stock-based compensation, net of tax









6,775

















6,640

















7,096

















13,415

















12,431













Adjusted net income





$





45,848













$





48,098













$





33,214













$





93,946













$





67,764

























































Diluted earnings per share, as reported





$





1.41













$





1.34













$





0.58













$





2.75













$





1.62

























































Non-GAAP per share adjustments:













































Restructuring costs, net of tax (1)









—

















0.15

















0.43

















0.15

















0.43













Other non-recurring income, net of tax (2)









—

















—

















(0.07





)













—

















(0.07





)









Stock-based compensation, net of tax









0.25

















0.24

















0.25

















0.49

















0.44













Adjusted diluted earnings per share





$





1.66













$





1.73













$





1.19













$





3.39













$





2.42



























(1







)







During the three months ended December 28, 2024, restructuring costs of $4.7 million, or $4.2 million net of taxes, were incurred primarily for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce in the EMEA and AMER regions.





















During the three and six months ended March 30, 2024, restructuring and impairment charges of $13.3 million, or $11.9 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce as well as closure costs associated with a site in the Company's EMEA region.













(2







)







During the three and six months ended March 30, 2024, insurance proceeds of $2.3 million, or $2.0 million net of taxes, were received related to an arbitration decision associated with a contractual matter that occurred in the Company's EMEA region in fiscal 2023.

































PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2











(in thousands)









(unaudited)







































ROIC and Economic Return Calculations







Six Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













Mar 29,









Dec 28,









Mar 30,













2025













2024













2024













Operating income, as reported





$





95,651

















$





46,860

















$





74,628













Restructuring and other charges, net









4,683













+









4,683













+









11,038













Adjusted operating income





$





100,334

















$





51,543

















$





85,666





















2













x









4













x









2





















































































Adjusted annualized operating income





$





200,668

















$





206,172

















$





171,332













Adjusted effective tax rate









13





%









x









15





%









x









15





%









Tax impact









26,087





















30,926





















25,700













Adjusted operating income (tax-effected)





$





174,581

















$





175,246

















$





145,632

















































Average invested capital





$





1,276,742













÷





$





1,268,309













÷





$





1,478,062













ROIC









13.7





%

















13.8





%

















9.9





%









Weighted average cost of capital









8.9





%









-









8.9





%









-









8.2





%









Economic return









4.8





%

















4.9





%

















1.7





%



















































































Average Invested Capital Calculations







Mar 29,









Dec 28,









Sep 28,









Jun 29,









Mar 30,









Dec 30,









Sep 30,

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2023

















2023













Equity





$





1,351,675













$





1,319,069













$





1,324,825













$





1,266,360













$





1,259,762













$





1,266,755













$





1,214,382













Plus:





























































Debt and finance lease obligations - current









121,014

















121,977

















157,325

















258,175

















245,964

















251,119

















240,205













Operating lease obligations - current (1)









9,968

















14,875

















14,697

















7,990

















8,281

















9,172

















8,363













Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term









88,761

















88,728

















89,993

















90,715

















192,025

















192,118

















190,853













Operating lease obligations - long-term









32,720

















35,124

















32,275

















31,923

















33,915

















35,989

















38,552













Less:





























































Cash and cash equivalents









(310,531





)













(317,161





)













(345,109





)













(269,868





)













(265,053





)













(231,982





)













(256,233





)













$





1,293,607













$





1,262,612













$





1,274,006













$





1,385,295













$





1,474,894













$





1,523,171













$





1,436,122



























(1









)









Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.









