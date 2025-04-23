Plexus Corp. Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Q3 Guidance

Plexus Corp. reported Q2 2025 revenue of $980 million and provided Q3 guidance of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion.
Quiver AI Summary
Plexus Corp. reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, ending March 29, with revenues reaching $980 million, a GAAP operating margin of 5.0%, and a diluted EPS of $1.41. The company also disclosed non-GAAP figures, showing an operating margin of 5.7% and an EPS of $1.66 after excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Looking ahead, Plexus provided guidance for the third quarter, anticipating revenues between $1.00 billion and $1.04 billion and a diluted EPS ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. The company highlighted its success in winning 42 manufacturing programs, generating an expected annualized revenue of $205 million, and achieving a free cash flow of $16.5 million in the quarter. Analysts expressed optimism regarding Plexus's operational efficiency and cash flow management as it continues to navigate market challenges.
Potential Positives
- Reported fiscal second quarter 2025 revenue of $980 million, in-line with guidance, reflecting stable and strong operational performance.
- Achieved non-GAAP operating margin of 5.7% at the high-end of guidance and non-GAAP EPS of $1.66, exceeding guidance, indicating effective cost management and profitability.
- Generated free cash flow of $16.5 million in the fiscal second quarter, contributing to fiscal year-to-date free cash flow of $43.6 million, showcasing strong cash generation capabilities.
- Secured 42 manufacturing programs during the quarter that represent $205 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped, highlighting growth potential and customer confidence.
Potential Negatives
- Reported GAAP operating margin of 5.0% is at the low end of guidance and indicates limited operational efficiency.
- Dependency on a small number of customers, with the top 10 customers comprising 51% of revenue, creates significant business risk.
- Notable increase in inventory levels, with the most recent period showing 1,280,385 in inventories compared to prior quarters, which may indicate potential inefficiencies in inventory management.
FAQ
What were Plexus' Q2 2025 financial results?
Plexus reported Q2 2025 revenue of $980 million, GAAP operating margin of 5.0%, and diluted EPS of $1.41.
What is Plexus' Q3 2025 revenue guidance?
Plexus has guided Q3 2025 revenue to be between $1.00 billion and $1.04 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.40 to $1.55.
How did Plexus perform in terms of free cash flow?
Plexus generated $16.5 million in free cash flow for Q2 2025, contributing to $43.6 million year-to-date.
What were key manufacturing wins for Plexus in Q2 2025?
Plexus secured 42 manufacturing programs in Q2 2025, representing $205 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped.
What is Plexus' strategy for future growth?
Plexus plans to leverage its product lifecycle solutions and operational excellence to support customer success and navigate evolving markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$PLXS Insider Trading Activity
$PLXS insiders have traded $PLXS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD P. KELSEY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 35,446 shares for an estimated $5,250,030.
- DEAN A FOATE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,056,148.
- OLIVER K. MIHM (Exec VP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,015 shares for an estimated $1,666,795.
- PATRICK JOHN JERMAIN (Exec. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,049 shares for an estimated $1,647,562.
- ANGELO MICHAEL JR NINIVAGGI (Exec VP, CAO, Gen Coun & Secy) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,517 shares for an estimated $1,603,699.
- VICTOR (PANG HAU) TAN (Regional President - APAC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $497,700.
- J JOEL QUADRACCI sold 2,450 shares for an estimated $399,539
- MICHAEL J. RUNNING (Regional President - AMER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,368 shares for an estimated $346,408.
- FRANK ZYCINSKI (Regional President - EMEA) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $169,010
- KAREN MARIE RAPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,035.
- RANDY J MARTINEZ sold 887 shares for an estimated $124,639
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PLXS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $PLXS stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 686,916 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,488,615
- DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN removed 491,399 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,894,115
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 297,576 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,564,692
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 228,027 shares (+72.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,681,664
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 193,734 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,315,496
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 168,169 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,315,085
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 162,795 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,474,161
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
NEENAH, WI, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal second quarter ended March 29, 2025, and guidance for our fiscal third quarter ending June 28, 2025.
Reports fiscal second quarter 2025 revenue of $980 million, GAAP operating margin of 5.0% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.41.
Reports fiscal second quarter 2025 non-GAAP operating margin of 5.7% and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.66, excluding $0.25 of stock-based compensation expense.
Initiates fiscal third quarter 2025 revenue guidance of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.40 to $1.55, including $0.25 of stock-based compensation expense. Fiscal third quarter non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.65 to $1.80 excludes stock-based compensation expense.
Three Months Ended
Mar 29, 2025
Mar 29, 2025
Jun 28, 2025
Q2F25 Results
Q2F25 Guidance
Q3F25 Guidance
Summary GAAP Items
Revenue (in millions)
$
980
$960 to $1,000
$1,000 to $1,040
Operating margin
5.0
%
4.6% to 5.0%
5.0% to 5.4%
Diluted EPS
$
1.41
$1.22 to $1.37
$1.40 to $1.55
Summary Non-GAAP Items (1)
Adjusted operating margin (2)
5.7
%
5.3% to 5.7%
5.7% to 6.1%
Adjusted EPS (3)
$
1.66
$1.46 to $1.61
$1.65 to $1.80
Return on invested capital (ROIC)
13.7
%
Economic return
4.8
%
(1
)
Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
(2
)
Excludes stock-based compensation expense of approximately 70 bps for
Q2F25
results,
Q2F25
guidance and
Q3F25
guidance.
(3
)
Excludes stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, of
$0.25
for
Q2F25
results,
$0.24
for
Q2F25
guidance and
$0.25
for
Q3F25
guidance.
Fiscal
Second
Quarter
2025
Information
Won 42 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $205 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production.
Generated fiscal second quarter free cash flow of $16.5 million, contributing to fiscal year-to-date free cash flow of $43.6 million.
Purchased $12.2 million of our shares at an average price of $141.18 per share under our 2025 Share Repurchase Program, leaving $25.0 million available under our existing $50.0 million authorization.
Todd Kelsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Plexus generated strong fiscal second quarter financial performance, demonstrating the continued momentum of our operational and working capital efficiency initiatives. We achieved revenue of $980 million, in-line with guidance, with non-GAAP operating margin of 5.7% at the high-end of guidance and non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 exceeding guidance. In addition, free cash flow exceeded our expectations.”
Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Fiscal second quarter cash cycle of 68 days was favorable to expectations and consistent with the fiscal first quarter. We continue to drive reductions in our gross inventory balance, with this quarter representing the fifth consecutive quarter of improvement. Our favorable cash cycle performance benefited our fiscal second quarter return on invested capital of 13.7%, which exceeded our weighted average cost of capital by 480 basis points. Finally, we delivered better than expected free cash flow of $16.5 million, which we utilized to repurchase $12.2 million of our shares during the fiscal second quarter in support of our commitment to return cash to shareholders."
Mr. Kelsey added, “We delivered 42 fiscal second quarter manufacturing wins, representing $205 million in annualized revenue. Notably, this result included our largest ever sustaining services win in support of creating success for an industry-leading healthcare customer. Additionally, our engineering solutions team delivered its best quarterly wins performance in more than 5 years, highlighting the breadth of our global capabilities and the effectiveness of our diversification efforts.”
Mr. Kelsey continued, “We are guiding fiscal third quarter revenue of $1.00 to $1.04 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of 5.7% to 6.1% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 to $1.80. Furthermore, while conservatively assessing the remainder of the fiscal year and acknowledging the uncertainty associated with tariffs, we continue to anticipate achieving meaningful EPS growth in fiscal 2025, capitalizing upon revenue growth in each of our market sectors, robust operating margin performance and ongoing free cash flow deployment.”
Mr. Kelsey concluded, “Plexus uniquely supports customer success, leveraging our comprehensive product lifecycle solutions and passion for operational excellence delivered through our globally united team. Our ongoing strategic investments in talent, technology, facilities and advanced capabilities position Plexus to proactively navigate evolving landscapes and dynamic environments to enable our customers’ success.”
Quarterly Comparison
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except EPS)
Mar 29, 2025
Dec 28, 2024
Mar 30, 2024
Revenue
$
980,170
$
976,122
$
966,900
Gross profit
97,751
100,692
88,063
Operating income
48,791
46,860
29,470
Net income
39,073
37,267
16,239
Diluted EPS
$
1.41
$
1.34
$
0.58
Gross margin
10.0
%
10.3
%
9.1
%
Operating margin
5.0
%
4.8
%
3.0
%
ROIC (1)
13.7
%
13.8
%
9.9
%
Economic return (1)
4.8
%
4.9
%
1.7
%
(1
)
Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.
Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue
Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 51% of revenue during both the first and second quarter of fiscal 2025. This is up 3 percentage points from the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
Business Segments ($ in millions)
Three Months Ended
Mar 29, 2025
Dec 28, 2024
Mar 30, 2024
Americas
$
295
$
274
$
296
Asia-Pacific
587
607
522
Europe, Middle East and Africa
103
101
152
Elimination of inter-segment sales
(5
)
(6
)
(3
)
Total Revenue
$
980
$
976
$
967
Market Sectors ($ in millions)
Three Months Ended
Mar 29, 2025
Dec 28, 2024
Mar 30, 2024
Aerospace/Defense
$
172
18
%
$
160
16
%
$
170
18
%
Healthcare/Life Sciences
411
42
%
374
38
%
379
39
%
Industrial
397
40
%
442
46
%
418
43
%
Total Revenue
$
980
$
976
$
967
Non-GAAP Supplemental Information
Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.
ROIC and Economic Return
ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 13.7%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a three-quarter period for the second fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2025 is 8.9%. ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 4.8%.
Free Cash Flow
Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended March 29, 2025, cash flows provided by operations was $36.7 million, less capital expenditures of $20.2 million, resulting in free cash flow of $16.5 million.
Cash Cycle Days
Three Months Ended
Mar 29, 2025
Dec 28, 2024
Mar 30, 2024
Days in Accounts Receivable
57
56
61
Days in Contract Assets
12
12
12
Days in Inventory
132
134
158
Days in Accounts Payable
(70)
(69)
(65)
Days in Advanced Payments
(63)
(65)
(75)
Annualized Cash Cycle (1)
68
68
91
(1
)
Plexus calculates cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in advanced payments.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
What:
Plexus Fiscal 2025 Q2 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
When:
Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where:
Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:
Webcast link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/242810884
Replay:
The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months
Investor and Media Contact
Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com
About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has helped create the products that build a better world. Driven by a passion for excellence, we partner with our customers to design, manufacture and service highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. From life-saving medical devices and mission-critical aerospace and defense products to industrial automation systems and semiconductor capital equipment, our innovative solutions across the lifecycle of a product converge where advanced technology and human impact intersect. We provide these solutions to market-leading as well as disruptive global companies in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors, supported by a global team of over 20,000 members across our 26 facilities in the Americas ("AMER"), Asia-Pacific ("APAC") and Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") regions. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.
Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement
The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effects
of
tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the outcome of litigation and regulatory investigations and proceedings, including the results of any challenges with regard to such outcomes; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and regulatory matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2024 Form 10-K.
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Mar 29,
Mar 30,
Mar 29,
Mar 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
980,170
$
966,900
$
1,956,292
$
1,949,507
Cost of sales
882,419
878,837
1,757,849
1,773,304
Gross profit
97,751
88,063
198,443
176,203
Operating expenses:
Selling and administrative expenses
48,960
47,555
98,109
90,537
Restructuring and other charges, net
—
11,038
4,683
11,038
Operating income
48,791
29,470
95,651
74,628
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(3,137
)
(8,293
)
(6,691
)
(15,910
)
Interest income
871
817
2,105
1,625
Miscellaneous, net
(1,502
)
(3,027
)
(2,548
)
(6,529
)
Income before income taxes
45,023
18,967
88,517
53,814
Income tax expense
5,950
2,728
12,177
8,360
Net income
$
39,073
$
16,239
$
76,340
$
45,454
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.44
$
0.59
$
2.82
$
1.65
Diluted
$
1.41
$
0.58
$
2.75
$
1.62
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
27,109
27,542
27,098
27,513
Diluted
27,662
27,929
27,726
27,982
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Mar 29,
Sep 28,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
310,531
$
345,109
Restricted cash
31
2,353
Accounts receivable
609,493
622,366
Contract assets
136,131
120,560
Inventories
1,280,385
1,311,434
Prepaid expenses and other
59,740
75,328
Total current assets
2,396,311
2,477,150
Property, plant and equipment, net
511,865
501,112
Operating lease right-of-use assets
76,217
74,360
Deferred income taxes
73,841
73,919
Other assets
27,506
27,280
Total non-current assets
689,429
676,671
Total assets
$
3,085,740
$
3,153,821
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
$
121,014
$
157,325
Accounts payable
680,078
606,378
Advanced payments from customers
611,590
709,152
Accrued salaries and wages
83,650
94,448
Other accrued liabilities
69,499
75,991
Total current liabilities
1,565,831
1,643,294
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion
88,761
89,993
Accrued income taxes payable
—
17,198
Long-term operating lease liabilities
32,720
32,275
Deferred income taxes
7,224
8,234
Other liabilities
39,529
38,002
Total non-current liabilities
168,234
185,702
Total liabilities
1,734,065
1,828,996
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock
547
545
Additional paid-in-capital
680,880
680,638
Common stock held in treasury
(1,215,481
)
(1,190,115
)
Retained earnings
1,899,483
1,823,143
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(13,754
)
10,614
Total shareholders’ equity
1,351,675
1,324,825
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,085,740
$
3,153,821
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Mar 29,
Dec 28,
Mar 30,
Mar 29,
Mar 30,
2025
2024
2024
2025
2024
Operating income, as reported
$
48,791
$
46,860
$
29,470
$
95,651
$
74,628
Operating margin, as reported
5.0
%
4.8
%
3.0
%
4.9
%
3.8
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring costs (1)
—
4,683
13,288
4,683
13,288
Other non-recurring income (2)
—
—
(2,250
)
—
(2,250
)
Stock-based compensation
7,132
6,990
7,096
14,122
12,431
Non-GAAP operating income
$
55,923
$
58,533
$
47,604
$
114,456
$
98,097
Non-GAAP operating margin
5.7
%
6.0
%
4.9
%
5.9
%
5.0
%
Net income, as reported
$
39,073
$
37,267
$
16,239
$
76,340
$
45,454
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring costs, net of tax (1)
—
4,191
11,893
4,191
11,893
Other non-recurring income, net of tax (2)
—
—
(2,014
)
—
(2,014
)
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
6,775
6,640
7,096
13,415
12,431
Adjusted net income
$
45,848
$
48,098
$
33,214
$
93,946
$
67,764
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$
1.41
$
1.34
$
0.58
$
2.75
$
1.62
Non-GAAP per share adjustments:
Restructuring costs, net of tax (1)
—
0.15
0.43
0.15
0.43
Other non-recurring income, net of tax (2)
—
—
(0.07
)
—
(0.07
)
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
0.25
0.24
0.25
0.49
0.44
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
1.66
$
1.73
$
1.19
$
3.39
$
2.42
(1
)
During the three months ended December 28, 2024, restructuring costs of $4.7 million, or $4.2 million net of taxes, were incurred primarily for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce in the EMEA and AMER regions.
During the three and six months ended March 30, 2024, restructuring and impairment charges of $13.3 million, or $11.9 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce as well as closure costs associated with a site in the Company's EMEA region.
(2
)
During the three and six months ended March 30, 2024, insurance proceeds of $2.3 million, or $2.0 million net of taxes, were received related to an arbitration decision associated with a contractual matter that occurred in the Company's EMEA region in fiscal 2023.
PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
ROIC and Economic Return Calculations
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Mar 29,
Dec 28,
Mar 30,
2025
2024
2024
Operating income, as reported
$
95,651
$
46,860
$
74,628
Restructuring and other charges, net
4,683
+
4,683
+
11,038
Adjusted operating income
$
100,334
$
51,543
$
85,666
2
x
4
x
2
Adjusted annualized operating income
$
200,668
$
206,172
$
171,332
Adjusted effective tax rate
13
%
x
15
%
x
15
%
Tax impact
26,087
30,926
25,700
Adjusted operating income (tax-effected)
$
174,581
$
175,246
$
145,632
Average invested capital
$
1,276,742
÷
$
1,268,309
÷
$
1,478,062
ROIC
13.7
%
13.8
%
9.9
%
Weighted average cost of capital
8.9
%
-
8.9
%
-
8.2
%
Economic return
4.8
%
4.9
%
1.7
%
Average Invested Capital Calculations
Mar 29,
Dec 28,
Sep 28,
Jun 29,
Mar 30,
Dec 30,
Sep 30,
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Equity
$
1,351,675
$
1,319,069
$
1,324,825
$
1,266,360
$
1,259,762
$
1,266,755
$
1,214,382
Plus:
Debt and finance lease obligations - current
121,014
121,977
157,325
258,175
245,964
251,119
240,205
Operating lease obligations - current (1)
9,968
14,875
14,697
7,990
8,281
9,172
8,363
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term
88,761
88,728
89,993
90,715
192,025
192,118
190,853
Operating lease obligations - long-term
32,720
35,124
32,275
31,923
33,915
35,989
38,552
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents
(310,531
)
(317,161
)
(345,109
)
(269,868
)
(265,053
)
(231,982
)
(256,233
)
$
1,293,607
$
1,262,612
$
1,274,006
$
1,385,295
$
1,474,894
$
1,523,171
$
1,436,122
(1
)
Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.