Plexus Corp Reports Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Plexus Corp (PLXS) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $39.1 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $16.2 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Plexus Corp reported adjusted earnings of $45.8 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $980.2 million from $966.9 million last year.

Plexus Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.000 to $1.040 bln

