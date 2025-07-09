Plexus Corp. to Release Fiscal Q3 2025 Results on July 23, 2025, with Conference Call on July 24, 2025

Plexus Corp. will release its Q3 2025 results on July 23, followed by a conference call on July 24.

Plexus Corp. announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2025 results on July 23, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results on July 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be accessible via a live audio webcast on their investor relations website. A recording of the webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months. Plexus, founded in 1979, is a global leader in design, development, and manufacturing services for complex products across various industries. For additional information, interested parties can visit Plexus' website.

Potential Positives

Plexus Corp. is set to provide its fiscal third quarter 2025 results, signaling transparency and accountability to shareholders and investors.

The upcoming conference call and webcast offer an opportunity for real-time engagement, allowing stakeholders to gain insights directly from management.

The archiving of the webcast for on-demand access enhances accessibility for investors who may be unable to attend the live event.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Plexus Corp. release its Q3 2025 earnings?

Plexus Corp. will release its fiscal third quarter 2025 results after market close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

What time is the Plexus Q3earnings conference call

The conference call to discuss Plexus' fiscal Q3 results is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Plexus Q3earnings call

Participants can join the live webcast at plexus.com in the investor relations section or use the provided webcast link.

Will there be a replay of the Plexusearnings call

Yes, theearnings callwebcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available for on-demand access for 12 months.

Who can I contact for more information about Plexus?

For inquiries, please contact Shawn Harrison at +1.920.969.6325 or shawn.harrison@plexus.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLXS Insider Trading Activity

$PLXS insiders have traded $PLXS stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD P. KELSEY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 22,288 shares for an estimated $3,029,425 .

. PATRICK JOHN JERMAIN (Exec. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,689 shares for an estimated $1,058,440 .

. ANGELO MICHAEL JR NINIVAGGI (Exec VP, CAO, Gen Coun & Secy) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,481 shares for an estimated $768,929 .

. MICHAEL J. RUNNING (Regional President - AMER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,896 shares for an estimated $257,280 .

. FRANK ZYCINSKI (Regional President - EMEA) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $169,010

KAREN MARIE RAPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $130,990 .

. RANDY J MARTINEZ sold 887 shares for an estimated $124,639

$PLXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $PLXS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLXS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLXS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

$PLXS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLXS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLXS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $161.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $160.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $162.0 on 04/25/2025

Full Release



NEENAH, WI, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal third quarter 2025 results after market close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.











What:







Plexus Fiscal 2025 Q3 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



























When:







Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



























Where:







Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website,



plexus.com



. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:









Webcast link:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/103729490





























Replay:







The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months























Investor and Media Contact







Shawn Harrison





+1.920.969.6325





shawn.harrison@plexus.com







About Plexus Corp.







Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.



