Plexus Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Plexus Corp (PLXS) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $15.8 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $37.5 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Plexus Corp reported adjusted earnings of $37.1 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.02 billion from $981.3 million last year.

Plexus Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $15.8 Mln. vs. $37.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.02 -Revenue (Q3): $1.02 Bln vs. $981.3 Mln last year.

