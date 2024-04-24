Plexus Corp Q2 Income Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Plexus Corp (PLXS) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $16.2 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $40.8 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $966.9 million from $1.07 billion last year.

Plexus Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16.2 Mln. vs. $40.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $966.9 Mln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

