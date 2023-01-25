Plexus Corp Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Plexus Corp (PLXS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $42.2 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $23.4 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Plexus Corp reported adjusted earnings of $42.2 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $1.09 billion from $817.5 million last year.

Plexus Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $42.2 Mln. vs. $23.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.49 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $1.09 Bln vs. $817.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.02 - $1.07 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.02 - $1.07 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.