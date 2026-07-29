Plexus Corp Profit Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Plexus Corp (PLXS) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $42.993 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $45.116 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Plexus Corp reported adjusted earnings of $63.330 million or $2.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $1.304 billion from $1.018 billion last year.

Plexus Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.993 Mln. vs. $45.116 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.304 Bln vs. $1.018 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.47 To $ 2.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.330 B To $ 1.380 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.