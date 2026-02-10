Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Plexus (PLXS). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 29.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $211.84 in the previous session. Plexus has gained 41.7% since the start of the year compared to the 0.7% gain for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 12.5% return for the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 28, 2026, Plexus reported EPS of $1.78 versus consensus estimate of $1.77.

For the current fiscal year, Plexus is expected to post earnings of $7.61 per share on $4.45 in revenues. This represents a 2.42% change in EPS on a 10.46% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.45 per share on $4.81 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.04% and 7.94%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Plexus has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Plexus? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Plexus has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 27.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 25.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 22.1X versus its peer group's average of 20X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Plexus currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Plexus fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Plexus shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does PLXS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PLXS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Jabil, Inc. (JBL). JBL has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Jabil, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 4.78%, and for the current fiscal year, JBL is expected to post earnings of $11.58 per share on revenue of $32.42 billion.

Shares of Jabil, Inc. have gained 15.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 22.97X and a P/CF of 17.19X.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is in the top 2% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PLXS and JBL, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.