Plenty of Economic Data Under the Tree Before Christmas

The week is shortened due to the upcoming Christmas holiday, however, there is still plenty of economic data for investors to sift through. And though earnings reports are few and far between lately, there are still some notable company's reporting, including CarMax (KMX), BlackBerry (BB), General Mills (GIS), Micron Technology (MU), Nike (NKE), PayChex (PAYX) and Rite Aid (RAD).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 20 will bring leading economic indicators.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 will feature the current account deficit.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and existing home sales data is on tap, as well as the consumer confidence index.

The usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 23, along with core inflation data, durable goods orders, core capital goods orders, personal spending data, and new home sales.

On Friday, Dec. 24, the market is closed on Christmas Eve in observance of the Christmas holiday.

