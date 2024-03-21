News & Insights

Markets
WBA

Plenty of Economic Data on Tap as March Winds Down

March 21, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Though the highly anticipated interest rate decision in the rearview this month, there is still plenty of economic data to unpack next week. Friday is jam-packed, with personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data scheduled for release. 

The earnings docket is relatively bare, though BlackBerry (BB), Carnival (CCL), Cintas (CTAS), GameStop (GME), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBAwill all report. 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, March. 25 will see the release of new home sales data.

Durable goods orders, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, and consumer confidence readings are scheduled for release on Tuesday, March 26.

No notable economic data is due on Wednesday, March 27.

Jobs data is slated for release on Thursday, March 28. In addition, another gross domestic product (GDP) revision is due out, alongside the Chicago Business Barometer, pending home sales, and more consumer sentiment data.

It gets busy on Friday, March 29. Multiple personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index readings are scheduled, while personal income, and personal spending are also due out. Finally, advanced U.S. trade balance in goods, advanced retail inventories, and advanced wholesale inventories data are all set for release.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA
GME
CTAS
CCL
BB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.