Plenty of Economic Data on Tap as March Winds Down

Though the highly anticipated interest rate decision in the rearview this month, there is still plenty of economic data to unpack next week. Friday is jam-packed, with personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data scheduled for release.

The earnings docket is relatively bare, though BlackBerry (BB), Carnival (CCL), Cintas (CTAS), GameStop (GME), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will all report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, March. 25 will see the release of new home sales data.

Durable goods orders, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, and consumer confidence readings are scheduled for release on Tuesday, March 26.

No notable economic data is due on Wednesday, March 27.

Jobs data is slated for release on Thursday, March 28. In addition, another gross domestic product (GDP) revision is due out, alongside the Chicago Business Barometer, pending home sales, and more consumer sentiment data.

It gets busy on Friday, March 29. Multiple personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index readings are scheduled, while personal income, and personal spending are also due out. Finally, advanced U.S. trade balance in goods, advanced retail inventories, and advanced wholesale inventories data are all set for release.

