Plenty of Economic Data Ahead While Earnings Trickle In

Following the holiday-shortened week, Wall Street will have a deluge of economic data to pore over. The docket includes consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings, as well a consumer sentiment index reading out of the University of Michigan on Friday. Meanwhile, the number of companies stepping into the earnings confessional is small, but includes Adobe (ADBE), Manchester United (MANU), and Oracle (ORCL).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week kicks off with the New York Federal Reserve's 3-year inflation expectations on Monday, Sept. 12.

Things pick up on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Slated for release are the National Federation of Independent Business' (NFIB) small-business index, August's CPI and core CPI readings, and a federal budget update.

By Wednesday, Sept. 14, Wall Street will look over last month's final demand PPI.

The week's busiest day, Thursday, Sept. 15, features initial and continuing jobless claims data, retail sales, capacity utilization data, and business inventories. In addition, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, the Empire State manufacturing index, the import price index, and the industrial production index are all due out.

To close the week out, Wall Street will digest the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and 5-year consumer inflation expectations on Friday, Sept. 16.

