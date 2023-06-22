Plenty of Economic Data Ahead as June Winds Down

The end of June will bring a pack of economic data, including gross domestic product (GDP) on Thursday. With earnings season come and gone, there are still a few corporate reports expected from names such as Constellation Brands (STZ), General Mills (GIS), Micron (MU), Rite Aid (RAD), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, June 26 starts off slow, with no economic data of note.

Tuesday, June 27 will bring durable goods orders, the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, new home sales, and consumer confidence data.

The goods trade balance and retail inventories ex auto are scheduled on Wednesday, June 28.

Thursday, June 29 will feature the usual jobless claims, alongside gross domestic product (GDP) and pending home sales data.

Friday, June 30, the PCE price index and core PCE price index are due out, as well as the Chicago purchasing managers index (PMI) and consumer sentiment data.

