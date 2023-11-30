Plenty of Earnings, Jobs Data to Get December Rolling

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season is here. However, before presents are dished out, Wall Street has a slew of jobs data to digest this week, highly anticipated reports that will give insight into the state of the economy amidst the busiest retail time of the year.

Next week's earnings docket features a slew of major names, including Autozone (AZO), Broadcom (AVGO), C3.ai (AI), ChargePoint (CHPT), Chewy (CHWY), Dave & Buster's (PLAY), Docusign (DOCU), Dollar General (DG), GameStop (GME), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and Toll Brothers (TOL), to name a few.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Dec. 4, investors will unpack factory orders.

The ISM services report is due out on Tuesday, Dec. 5, alongside the latest job openings data.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 features a new ADP employment report, as well as a revision to third-quarter U.S. productivity, and October's U.S. trade deficit.

Jobless data will open the session on Thursday, Dec. 7, followed by October's wholesale inventories and consumer credit.

Jobs data rounds out the week, Friday, Dec. 8 brings a preliminary consumer sentiment report, as well as the U.S. employment report, unemployment rate, hourly wages, and year-over-year hourly wages.

