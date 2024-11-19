Plenti Group Reports Strong Growth in FY25 Half-Year

Plenti Group Ltd. (AU:PLT) has released an update.

Plenti Group Ltd., a fintech lender, reported a significant increase in its half-year financial results, with revenues soaring 28.4% to $124.25 million and profits after tax rising nearly 49% to $935,000. Despite the impressive growth, the company did not declare any dividends for the period. The reduction in net tangible assets per ordinary security was primarily due to fluctuations in derivative asset values.

