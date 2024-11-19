News & Insights

Plenti Group Ltd. Achieves Robust Growth and Strategic Expansion

November 19, 2024 — 05:33 pm EST

Plenti Group Ltd. (AU:PLT) has released an update.

Plenti Group Ltd. has reported strong financial growth for the first half of 2024, with its loan portfolio reaching $2.3 billion, representing a 14% increase year-on-year. The company also achieved a significant 260% rise in cash NPAT, amounting to $5.5 million, driven by operational efficiencies and strategic partnerships, such as their collaboration with Tesla and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation. With robust credit performance and continued expansion in renewable energy lending, Plenti is well-positioned for future growth in the financial sector.

