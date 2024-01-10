Plenitude Agrees With EDPR To Purchase 80% Equity Stake In Three Photovoltaic Parks

(RTTNews) - Plenitude, through its US subsidiary, has signed an agreement with EDP Renewables, to purchase an 80% equity stake in a portfolio of operational photovoltaic plants located in the United States. The solar parks have a total installed capacity of 340 MWac, of which 272 MWac corresponding to Plenitude share, will generate more than 800 MWh of renewable energy annually.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said, "The agreement allows Plenitude to reach over 1,2 GW of installed capacity in the U.S. contributing to the goal of reaching 7 GW worldwide by 2026."

Plenitude is a Benefit Corp controlled by Eni.

