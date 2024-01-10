News & Insights

Markets
E

Plenitude Agrees With EDPR To Purchase 80% Equity Stake In Three Photovoltaic Parks

January 10, 2024 — 05:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Plenitude, through its US subsidiary, has signed an agreement with EDP Renewables, to purchase an 80% equity stake in a portfolio of operational photovoltaic plants located in the United States. The solar parks have a total installed capacity of 340 MWac, of which 272 MWac corresponding to Plenitude share, will generate more than 800 MWh of renewable energy annually.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said, "The agreement allows Plenitude to reach over 1,2 GW of installed capacity in the U.S. contributing to the goal of reaching 7 GW worldwide by 2026."

Plenitude is a Benefit Corp controlled by Eni.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

E

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.