PlebLab Announces TopBuilder: A Unique Bitcoin Competition

January 10, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by Shinobi for Bitcoin Magazine ->

PlebLab is hosting TopBuilder, a three month-long hackathon starting in January and ending in March. The application deadline is January 13th, so if you’re reading this now and wish to apply, get to it today.

The hackathon will take place across three roughly month-long rounds, where they are judged against milestones they have set for their projects at the beginning of the prior round. Judges will include Lisa Neigut, founder of Base58 and the Bitcoin++ Conference, as well as Kelly Brewster, CEO of Wolf, a Bitcoin startup accelerator based in New York.


They are looking for any project related to Bitcoin and Lightning that has the potential to offer innovative solutions to existing problems facing users and scaling both systems today. There is also the chance to win $15K in Bitcoin as a prize for first place in the final round of judging.

For the exact specifics, their FAQ is available here.

WHAT: This event is an exciting blend of builder sessions, workshops, announcements, and speaker panels, all designed to foster learning and growth within our community.

WHEN: From January 13th, 2024 until March 14th, 2024

WHERE: Participate remotely or at PlebLab until StartUp day (March 14th). If selected as a finalist, your team will present its project during StartUp Day on March 14th, 2024, at Bitcoin Commons in Austin, TX.

HOW: Apply now and until January 13th, 2024, at https://www.topbuilder.dev. Limited spots are available.


Learn more and apply now at https://www.topbuilder.dev/

