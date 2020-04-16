PLDT (PHI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PLDT (PHI) closed at $22.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 40.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PHI as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PHI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.62% higher. PHI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PHI has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.99, which means PHI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

