PLDT (PHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PLDT (PHI) closed at $21.48, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 8.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.42% in that time.

PHI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PHI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.62% higher. PHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, PHI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.98, which means PHI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.