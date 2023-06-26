PLDT (PHI) Expands CSG Partnership to Propel Innovation

PLDT Inc. PHI, the leading telecommunications company in the Philippines, is set to revolutionize its customer experience and drive business growth through expanded collaboration with CSG. The partnership leverages the power of the cloud to propel PLDT into the future, particularly within its Enterprise unit. With a unified billing and revenue management solution, it aims to streamline processes, minimize costs and accelerate time to market.



Headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO, CSG is one of the leading providers of innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions. Its cloud-first architecture and customer-focused strategy help diverse firms launch new digital services, expand into new markets and create dynamic customer experiences. For more than four decades, CSG’s technologies and people have helped some of the world’s most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and progressively evolve to meet the demands of the digital economy with future-ready solutions.



CSG's cloud-based revenue management solution enables operators to reduce complexity and enhance go-to-market flexibility. By leveraging this solution, hosted on Amazon Web Services, PLDT can deliver a cohesive and connected billing experience. This capability becomes even more critical as PLDT expands its solutions portfolio, driving brand loyalty and revenue growth. The enhanced customer experience positions PLDT for future success, offering innovative services across connectivity, ICT, cloud, data center, security, IoT, 5G-enabled solutions, digital services and more.



The collaboration signifies an important milestone for both companies. PLDT is poised to benefit from streamlined operations, cost savings and accelerated time to market, ultimately driving business growth. By embracing the cloud and leveraging CSG's expertise, PLDT can deliver exceptional customer experiences, cementing its position as a leader in the telecommunications industry. As PLDT continues its journey of growth and innovation, this partnership sets the stage for a promising future.



The stock has lost 24.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PLDT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 260.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a VGM Score of A.



Ribbon offers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions for telecom operators, business enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. It is benefiting from higher Cloud & Edge sales driven by increased sales to enterprises. Ribbon’s initiative to improve operating efficiency by lowering expenses boosts prospects.



Kaleyra, Inc. KLR offers mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers and other large organizations worldwide. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.



Kaleyra carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a VGM Score of B.



Weave Communications, Inc. WEAV, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. It offers an integrated customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses.



Weave Communications delivered an earnings surprise of 30.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 169.3% over the past year.



