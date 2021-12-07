PLDT (PHI) Emphasizes Cell Site Safety, Boosts Network Expansion

PLDT Inc. PHI and its digital services subsidiary — Smart Communications — have launched a campaign targeted at educating communities based in the Philippines regarding the safety of cell sites, in turn, improving customer experience.



The educational campaign aims to bolster PLDT and Smart's network expansion efforts to establish an enhanced connectivity infrastructure across the Southeast Asian country. The latest move aligns PLDT’s commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, especially Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.



Based in Makati City, PLDT is the leading telecommunications provider in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments — Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. It improves connectivity with a plethora of services and caters to customers through its extended fiber optic backbone, fixed-line and cellular networks.



At a time when global tech giants are migrating toward 5G technology, fears surrounding the adverse health effects from radio waves are inevitable. Hence, people worldwide are protesting against the installation of cell phone towers, antennas and 5G devices.



Against this backdrop, the campaign by PLDT and its wireless unit intends to bust the common misleading information related to cell sites and radiofrequency waves with health issues. The initiative capitalized on several video interviews with experts.



The video features local experts from the government and private sectors, dispelling the myth that there is a relation between radiofrequency waves emitted from cell towers or antennas and the risk of cancer. This is applicable to all antenna deployments, including 5G antennas.



Driven by such a positive endeavor, the recent campaign, in association with international and local experts, is likely to drive network rollout efforts across the Philippines with a better network infrastructure. Also, it will eradicate the panic encompassing the health issues from radio waves emitted from the cell sites.



Last month, PLDT announced a 10.6 billion Philippine peso year-on-year increase in service revenues during the first nine months of 2021. It also added a record 324,000 fiber customers in the third quarter, ending September with fiber customer count of 2.09 million. Also, its home broadband revenues came in at 31.5 billion Philippine pesos, which is nearly double that of its competitor.



Based on such robust financials, both PLDT and Smart look well-positioned to meet the 2021 full-year capex guidance of at least 88 billion Philippine pesos. Furthermore, the entities are committed to accelerating their network buildout momentum with exceptional customer experience.



PLDT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have gained 20.9% against the industry’s decline of 10.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 30 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 186.7% in the past year.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is another solid pick for investors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 14.1% upward over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has gained 28.6% in the past year. QCOM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.3%.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has narrowed from a loss of $1.22 per share to a loss of 97 cents over the past 30 days.



Sierra Wireless delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. It has returned 62% in the past year. SWIR has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5%.

